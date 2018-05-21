Payor Logic Celebrates Hidden Superheroes during EMS Week 2018

Supporting this year's EMS Strong campaign theme "Stronger Together" during the 44th annual EMS Week, Payor Logic shares individual stories featuring how EMS businesses' billing practitioners and administrators can transform the patient experience through a streamlined process of collecting patient data for ambulance providers.

"We appreciate the EMS administrators, billing and support staff who focus on the patient journey once the patient exits the ambulance—ensuring first responders can focus on patient care," said Ted Williams, VP of Payor Logic. "We work with incredible organizations whose billing teams are critical in helping patients have positive experiences after discharge."

EMS Week seeks to celebrate, unify and inspire the men and women of our nation's emergency medical services. Created by the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) in partnership with the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians (NAEMT), EMS Strong brings together EMS associations, professionals, sponsors and national media to honor the dedication of EMS practitioners nationwide.

For more information about Payor Logic and EMS Hidden Superheroes visit the Payor Logic EMS Week 2018 webpage.

