Payouts Network CEO Keith Smith to Present at Co-Brand & Travel Reward Cards Virtual 2020

BOZEMAN, Mont., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Keith Smith, CEO of global leader in financial technology innovation, Payouts Network, will present on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Co-Brand and Travel Rewards 2020 as organized by Ai Events.

Smith, an industry expert and payment technology pioneer, has spent the past two decades building and leading innovative businesses in the financial technology, payments and card industries. He will be speaking on how co-brand and travel reward card programs can recapture spend and engage dormant cardholders despite limited redemption opportunities for such programs resulting from the onset of COVID-19.

Co-Brand and Travel Reward Cards Virtual 2020 is the forum dedicated to card issuers, merchants and brands who manage co-brand and travel reward card programs. The two day event will bring together thought leaders and innovators within the card industry to share tactics and strategies to move from crisis to business recovery in the current COVID-19 economy.

To learn more about the conference, presenters and how to register, visit www.airlineinformation.org

About Payouts Network

Payouts Network, Inc. is innovating the next generation of payments by enabling businesses to originate, approve and issue payments in real-time to consumers, employees and businesses. Their industry-leading intelligent platform transforms the complexity of payments into an economical, highly secure and fully transparent process that delivers the speed, security and control required by businesses and consumers. Headquartered in Bozeman, MT, Payouts Network enables businesses to streamline their payment processes across multiple industries, including travel, hospitality, insurance, financial institutions, large employers and more. For more information please visit www.payoutsnetwork.com.

