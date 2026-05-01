Payouts.com Partners with Shortical to Launch Creator Wallets, Giving Every Creator a Financial Identity to Manage and Scale Their Business

New integrated wallet infrastructure powers the financial backbone of one of the fastest-growing segments in global entertainment.

NEW YORK, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Payouts.com , the payout infrastructure platform powering creator and gig economy disbursements at scale, today announced a strategic partnership with Shortical to launch a fully integrated financial product for creators worldwide, purpose-built to help the next generation of micro-drama producers manage and scale their creative businesses.

Shortical's partnership with Payouts.com gives every creator on the platform a dedicated wallet with a personal IBAN, embedding a complete financial identity directly into their creative workflow. The wallet provides real-time earnings visibility, automated invoice generation, and flexible payouts via ACH, SEPA, push-to-card, stablecoin, and a branded debit card, replacing the fragmented systems creators have traditionally relied on with a unified financial operating layer. Payouts.com manages the full compliance stack, including KYC, AML, and OFAC checks, backed by SOC 2 Type II and PCI-DSS Level 1 certification, ensuring seamless global onboarding and giving creators and small production companies access to the same financial infrastructure as established businesses.

The timing of the launch reflects the rapid expansion of the micro-drama industry, a category that has quickly evolved from a niche format into a global entertainment force. Industry estimates suggest the market value will reach approximately $14 billion globally by 2026, driven by explosive user adoption and new monetization models. In parallel, global revenue from micro-drama apps has surged, growing from $178 million in early 2024 to nearly $700 million in early 2025, underscoring how quickly the category is scaling.

As this new ecosystem expands, the volume of creator earnings flowing through platforms is increasing rapidly. Payouts.com expects millions of dollars to be disbursed through these wallets, reflecting both the scale of the opportunity and the growing professionalization of creators operating within it.

"Creators are building real businesses, and entire new categories of entertainment are emerging around them," said Leor Ceder, CEO & Co-Founder of Payouts.com. "Our role is to provide the financial infrastructure that allows that ecosystem to scale, giving every creator a true financial identity and the tools to operate globally from day one."

"Micro-drama is redefining how content is created and consumed globally," said Guy Shimoni, CEO of Shortical. "By embedding Payouts.com into our platform, we're ensuring that creators have the infrastructure to match that growth, enabling them to manage, monetize, and scale their work as professional businesses."

About Payouts.com

Payouts.com is a B2B payout infrastructure platform that enables platforms, marketplaces, and creator economies to disburse funds globally at scale. With SOC 2 Type II and PCI-DSS Level 1 certifications, Payouts.com handles the full complexity of cross-border disbursements — compliance, KYC, FX, rail selection, and recipient identity — so platforms don't have to. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, with commercial operations in the United States.

About Shortical

Shortical is the fastest-growing micro series platform, redefining how audiences consume scripted entertainment in a mobile-first world. The app delivers serialized, short-form, scripted content to audiences on the go. Shortical's original series delivers high-quality, fast-paced fun through episodic hooks and cliffhangers on demand. A new AI, tech-first approach for millions of people to instantly enjoy and unlock their new favorite shows through in-app engagement. For more, visit shortical.com .

SOURCE Payouts.com