PayPal Announces New Employee Inducement Grants

News provided by

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Apr 18, 2023, 16:15 ET

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced it has granted equity awards on April 15, 2023 under its 2022 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan") to new employees who joined PayPal. The grants were previously approved by the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of PayPal Holdings, Inc. Information regarding the equity awards can be found on the company's investor relations website at: https://investor.pypl.com/news-and-events/news/

About PayPal
PayPal has remained at the forefront of the digital payment revolution for more than 20 years. By leveraging technology to make financial services and commerce more convenient, affordable, and secure, the PayPal platform is empowering hundreds of millions of consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit https://www.paypal.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Also from this source

PHOENIX SUNS AND PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT THROUGH 2026 NBA SEASON WITH A FOCUS ON ENHANCING FAN EXPERIENCE AND COMMUNITY INVESTMENT

PayPal Adds New Features to Its Complete Payments Solution for Online Small Businesses

Explore

More news releases in similar topics