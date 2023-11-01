PayPal Names Jamie Miller as Chief Financial Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced the appointment of Jamie Miller as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of PayPal, effective Nov. 6, 2023. She will be responsible for PayPal's financial strategies and will lead the global finance organization, including planning, treasury, tax, reporting, and investor relations. Miller will succeed Gabrielle Rabinovitch, who is currently acting CFO.

"Jamie is an accomplished CFO and business executive who has worked across many industries and guided both public and private companies through dynamic environments and meaningful transformation during her impressive 33-year career. She brings a proven track record of driving strong financial results, instilling financial and operational discipline, and demonstrating inspirational leadership," said Alex Chriss, President and CEO of PayPal. "Jamie enters this role from a position of strength, and her insights and experience will be extremely valuable in helping PayPal to deliver profitable growth, operate with efficiency at scale, and create value for our shareholders. I am thrilled to welcome Jamie to the PayPal team."

Miller most recently served as Global CFO of EY, having joined to lead the separation and IPO of its strategy, tax, and consulting business. Between June 2021 and January 2023, she served as CFO of Cargill where she was responsible for all financial activities of the company, and also assumed corporate strategy and business development responsibilities in April 2022.

Prior to Cargill, Miller spent 12 years at General Electric, serving most recently as Senior Vice President and CFO of General Electric between October 2017 and February 2020, where she led the stabilization and deleveraging of the company during a pivotal financial turnaround, drove a multi-faceted strategy to shrink and re-capitalize GE Capital, and executed a significant corporate transformation. Earlier in her career, Miller served in a variety of leadership positions, including Senior Vice President, Controller and Investor Relations at Anthem, Inc. and as Partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. She earned a B.S. in accounting from Miami University and also serves on the board of directors of Qualcomm.

"PayPal is a unique company that truly sits at the center of commerce given its globally recognized brand and leading portfolio of assets," said Miller. "I am excited by the opportunity to join such an innovative company and play a meaningful role in charting the next chapter of PayPal's growth story. There is tremendous growth potential in front of this company, and I look forward to the journey ahead."

"I want to express my gratitude to Gabrielle for her many contributions and leadership during her time as interim and then acting CFO," said Chriss. "I cannot overstate the tremendous value she has delivered while leading the finance organization during such an evolving external environment, as well as the relationships she has built and nurtured within the financial community on behalf of the company. I truly appreciate her partnership and commitment to PayPal."

