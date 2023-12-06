PayPal Names Suzan Kereere as President of Global Markets

News provided by

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

06 Dec, 2023, 09:15 ET

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced the appointment of Suzan Kereere as President, Global Markets, effective January 1, 2024. She will have end-to-end accountability for leading PayPal's local businesses and growth strategies in the markets around the world where the company operates to ensure seamless execution and drive profitable growth. This includes overseeing the global sales and distribution of PayPal's products and services, helping to drive PayPal's position as a leading digital payment partner for businesses and consumers around the world. 

Continue Reading

"Suzan is a highly accomplished executive with extensive experience leading global payments and technology platforms and businesses at Fortune 100 companies around the world," said Alex Chriss, President and CEO of PayPal. "Throughout her more than 30-year career, she's led successful transformation, sales, and customer initiatives with a proven track record of championing a more inclusive culture in the workplace, maximizing value for customers, and driving growth. I'm thrilled to welcome Suzan to the PayPal team." 

Kereere will join PayPal from Fiserv where she currently leads Global Business Solutions, the company's merchant-focused offerings. Kereere previously served as Fiserv's Chief Growth Officer, leading strategy and business development to enhance customer value and accelerate growth across the enterprise. Prior to Fiserv, she held executive leadership roles in global merchant sales and acquiring at Visa from 2016 to 2021, which included scaling Visa's value-added services with new client segments, as well as leading small business recovery efforts over the course of the pandemic. Kereere served in leadership positions at American Express from 1988 to 2016, including as head of its U.S. National Merchant Business and Global Network Business. She earned a bachelor's degree in economics from Tufts University, and an M.B.A. from Columbia University Business School. Kereere serves on the board of directors for 3M and the and on the board of trustees of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. 

"I've dedicated my career to driving innovation in the payments industry and have long been inspired by PayPal," said Kereere. "I'm delighted to join PayPal to serve this iconic brand and deliver on the mission to empower consumers and businesses to reach their full potential." 

Peggy Alford, who currently serves as PayPal's Executive Vice President, Global Sales and Merchant Services, will transition from her current role at the end of the year and depart PayPal in January. Alford has worked at PayPal for more than 11 years and during that time has made meaningful contributions through numerous senior leadership roles across the business. 

About PayPal
PayPal has remained at the forefront of the digital payment revolution for more than 20 years. By leveraging technology to make financial services and commerce more convenient, affordable, and secure, the PayPal platform is empowering hundreds of millions of consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit https://www.paypal.com, https://about.pypl.com/, and https://investor.pypl.com/

Investor Relations Contact:  
Ryan Wallace, [email protected]  

Media Relations Contact:  
Josh Criscoe, [email protected] 

SOURCE PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Also from this source

PayPal Announces Executive Leadership Changes

PayPal Announces Executive Leadership Changes

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced senior leadership changes that underscore the company's commitment to building a high-performing ...
PayPal Names Archie Deskus as Chief Technology Officer

PayPal Names Archie Deskus as Chief Technology Officer

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced the promotion of Archie Deskus to Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.