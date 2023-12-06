PayPal Names Suzan Kereere as President of Global Markets

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced the appointment of Suzan Kereere as President, Global Markets, effective January 1, 2024. She will have end-to-end accountability for leading PayPal's local businesses and growth strategies in the markets around the world where the company operates to ensure seamless execution and drive profitable growth. This includes overseeing the global sales and distribution of PayPal's products and services, helping to drive PayPal's position as a leading digital payment partner for businesses and consumers around the world.

"Suzan is a highly accomplished executive with extensive experience leading global payments and technology platforms and businesses at Fortune 100 companies around the world," said Alex Chriss, President and CEO of PayPal. "Throughout her more than 30-year career, she's led successful transformation, sales, and customer initiatives with a proven track record of championing a more inclusive culture in the workplace, maximizing value for customers, and driving growth. I'm thrilled to welcome Suzan to the PayPal team."

Kereere will join PayPal from Fiserv where she currently leads Global Business Solutions, the company's merchant-focused offerings. Kereere previously served as Fiserv's Chief Growth Officer, leading strategy and business development to enhance customer value and accelerate growth across the enterprise. Prior to Fiserv, she held executive leadership roles in global merchant sales and acquiring at Visa from 2016 to 2021, which included scaling Visa's value-added services with new client segments, as well as leading small business recovery efforts over the course of the pandemic. Kereere served in leadership positions at American Express from 1988 to 2016, including as head of its U.S. National Merchant Business and Global Network Business. She earned a bachelor's degree in economics from Tufts University, and an M.B.A. from Columbia University Business School. Kereere serves on the board of directors for 3M and the and on the board of trustees of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.

"I've dedicated my career to driving innovation in the payments industry and have long been inspired by PayPal," said Kereere. "I'm delighted to join PayPal to serve this iconic brand and deliver on the mission to empower consumers and businesses to reach their full potential."

Peggy Alford, who currently serves as PayPal's Executive Vice President, Global Sales and Merchant Services, will transition from her current role at the end of the year and depart PayPal in January. Alford has worked at PayPal for more than 11 years and during that time has made meaningful contributions through numerous senior leadership roles across the business.

