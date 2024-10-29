PayPal Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

News provided by

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Oct 29, 2024, 07:01 ET

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced its third quarter 2024 results for the period ended September 30, 2024. The earnings release and related materials discussing these results can be found on PayPal's investor relations website at https://investor.pypl.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss these results at 5:00 a.m. Pacific time (8:00 a.m. Eastern time) today. A live webcast of the conference call will be available at https://investor.pypl.com. In addition, an archive of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days through the same link.

About PayPal

PayPal has been revolutionizing commerce globally for more than 25 years. The company creates innovative experiences that make moving money, selling, and shopping simple, personalized, and secure. PayPal empowers consumers and businesses in approximately 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit https://www.paypal.com, https://about.pypl.com/ and https://investor.pypl.com/.

Investor Relations Contact
[email protected] 

Media Relations Contact
[email protected]

SOURCE PayPal Holdings, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

PayPal and Global Payments Join Forces to Simplify Checkout with Fastlane

PayPal and Global Payments Join Forces to Simplify Checkout with Fastlane

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced an expanded collaboration with Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) aimed at transforming checkout...
PayPal Enables Business Accounts to Buy, Hold and Sell Cryptocurrency

PayPal Enables Business Accounts to Buy, Hold and Sell Cryptocurrency

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) announced it is enabling its U.S. merchants to buy, hold and sell cryptocurrency directly from their PayPal...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Financial Technology

Financial Technology

Financial Technology

Financial Technology

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics