PayPal to Acquire Cymbio, Accelerating Agentic Commerce Capabilities

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced it has agreed to acquire Cymbio, a multi-channel orchestration platform that helps brands sell across agentic surfaces, including Microsoft Copilot and Perplexity, and other e-commerce channels. PayPal previously partnered with Cymbio as part of its agentic commerce services, a suite of solutions that allows merchants to attract customers and drive sales in the new era of AI-powered commerce.

"PayPal has established itself as a leading commerce partner for merchants looking to sell within top AI platforms," said Michelle Gill, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Small Business and Financial Services at PayPal. "Acquiring Cymbio's technology and team will enhance our agentic commerce capabilities and accelerate the expansion to more of our merchants. By making their product catalogs discoverable on AI surfaces, merchants can increase sales while expanding product choice to the millions of consumers shopping on AI platforms today."

PayPal's agentic commerce services and checkout options are available for merchants on Microsoft Copilot and Perplexity, with OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini app and AI Mode coming soon.

As part of PayPal, Cymbio's team and technology will enable Store Sync, one of PayPal's agentic commerce services. Store Sync makes merchants' product data discoverable within AI channels, and it includes the ability to seamlessly drop orders to their existing fulfillment and management systems. Importantly, merchants remain the merchant of record and retain customer relationships and control over their brand. Abercrombie & Fitch, Fabletics, Ashley Furniture, Newegg, and Adorama are currently live with Store Sync on Microsoft Copilot and Perplexity.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Cymbio's team brings a decade of experience in brand integration and multi-channel commerce enablement, including marketplaces.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. Deal terms were not disclosed.

PayPal has been revolutionizing commerce globally for more than 25 years. Creating innovative experiences that make moving money, selling, and shopping simple, personalized, and secure, PayPal empowers consumers and businesses in approximately 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit https://www.paypal.com, https://about.pypl.com/ and https://investor.pypl.com/.

Cymbio is the leading multi-channel orchestration platform for merchants, enabling seamless connectivity to a global network of marketplaces, retailers, social commerce channels and AI shopping experiences. Cymbio's innovative technology automates brand-to-retailer connectivity, from product data management and inventory synchronization to order orchestration and billing. By eliminating operational friction and providing a unified view of multiple sales channels, Cymbio empowers merchants to accelerate their digital growth, expand their market reach, and deliver a superior customer experience. Cymbio is trusted by leading brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch, New Balance, and Steve Madden.

