PayPal's Xoom adds UPI payments enabling NRIs and PIOs to remit money to India in real time

This new service offers more choice, convenience to Xoom customers and enables Indian diaspora to easily transfer money back home–securely and seamlessly. UPI is a payment mechanism which allows money transfers without having to source or share bank account details. Instead of bank account numbers and IFSC codes, the virtual payment address (VPA) is used to pay when customers send money via UPI. Another benefit of UPI is that one UPI ID works for many bank accounts; recipients of money transfers can link multiple bank accounts to receive payments and even set their default bank account for transactions.

The number of Unified Payments Interface (UPI)-based payments hit a new milestone in October crossing two billion (207 crore) transactions amounting to transactions worth US$ 444,644 (INR ₹3.3 lakh crore), according to data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI)1.

"Xoom is a pioneer in creating fast, innovative and secure digital money transfers. Real-time payments via UPI in India have been a critical and essential payment tool during the pandemic and emerged as one of the most popular payments method in the country," shared Julian King, Vice President and General Manager, Xoom. "India is an important market for us. We are delighted that Indian diaspora across many markets can now use UPI to send remittances back their loved ones back home with Xoom."

Xoom customers can use UPI payments to remit money to 66 banks across India, including leading banks like State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, Andhra, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Indian Bank, Axis Bank, Canara Bank, Yes Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Federal Bank.

World Bank data2 reveals that India's burgeoning population of NRIs and PIOs makes it the top market for remittances globally. India is a focus market for Xoom. The average transaction value of money sent to India via the service is four times higher compared to most other countries.



A pioneer in digital remittances, Xoom is a fast and secure way to send money, pay bills and reload phones for loved ones in over 160 countries globally. These remittances serve as a lifeline for many people around the world and are used to pay for things like utility bills, healthcare, education costs and emergencies.

1 Source: https://www.livemint.com/industry/banking/upi-transactions-cross-200-crore-mark-in-october-11604216584061.html, October 2020.

2 http://www.knomad.org/sites/default/files/2020-06/R8_Migration%26Remittances_brief32.pdf, 2020

