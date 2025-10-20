PayrHealth and DocSpera Announce Strategic Partnership to Help Ambulatory Surgery Centers Meet New CMS Requirements and Improve Patient Outcomes

DocSpera's workflow automation combined with PayrHealth's payor contracting expertise transform a regulatory challenge into an opportunity for growth



AUSTIN, Texas and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PayrHealth , the industry's leading Complete Payor Management solution, and DocSpera, an intelligent surgical coordination SaaS platform between healthcare providers and medical device enterprises, today announced a strategic partnership designed to support Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) as they navigate new Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) requirements for patient outcomes reporting.

Beginning in 2027, CMS will mandate that ASCs capture patient-reported outcomes for at least 45 percent of Medicare patients undergoing procedures such as total knee and hip replacements, including pre-operative, interim, and one-year post-operative outcomes. Because CMS requires a full year of follow-up data, ASCs must begin capturing outcomes well in advance to establish benchmarks, refine workflows, and prepare for compliance. The voluntary reporting period in 2026 is the only chance for centers to test their processes without penalties of up to two percent of revenue.

Through this partnership, DocSpera and PayrHealth will jointly deliver an automated, end-to-end solution that enables ASCs to:

Seamlessly identify eligible Medicare patients via EMR integration.

Capture patient-reported outcomes using intuitive text-based surveys and mobile-enabled tools, without requiring patients to download additional apps.

Track outcomes across 30-, 60-, 90-day, and one-year intervals to demonstrate clinical improvements and enhance patient engagement.

Automate reporting directly to CMS, ensuring compliance while reducing the administrative burden on ASC staff.

Leverage outcome data for quality benchmarking to strengthen negotiations with commercial payors.

"CMS is raising the bar for patient outcomes tracking, and many ASCs are not equipped to handle this shift. Centers that wait until 2027 to begin capturing data will be too late, they need to start building benchmarks now to avoid penalties and prove performance," said Samuel Ethiopia, CEO of DocSpera. "By partnering with PayrHealth, we're combining DocSpera's automation and workflow expertise with PayrHealth's trusted relationships with both ASC administrators and national payors. Together, we can help ASCs not only meet CMS requirements, but also unlock valuable insights that improve care delivery and financial performance."

Armando Cardoso, CEO at PayrHealth, added: "Our clients look to us for guidance on complex regulatory and financial challenges. This partnership allows us to bring them a turnkey solution that mitigates compliance risk, drives efficiency, improves reimbursement and ultimately benefits both providers and patients."

About PayrHealth

As the industry's leading Complete Payor Management solution, PayrHealth is a comprehensive partner to health care providers for services that include: payor contracting, credentialing, and revenue cycle management. PayrHealth empowers providers by simplifying payment processes and actively challenging the status quo when it comes to navigating complex payor landscapes. Led by experts who understand the universally-shared frustration that providers experience when negotiating contracts and managing reimbursement, PayrHealth focuses on providers' margins so they can focus on their mission. To learn more, visit www.payrhealth.com .

About DocSpera

DocSpera is a fast-growing healthcare technology company helping drive better revenue and efficiency for surgeons, health systems and medical device companies through seamless, real-time, and AI data-driven coordination starting at the surgical decision through to patient recovery. DocSpera is interoperable and partners with over 30 EMRs and critical systems, and is deployed at over 500 surgical sites. Its platform enables automated data aggregation and communication for specific use cases. The platform and solutions are Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II certified. To learn more, visit http://docspera.com.

