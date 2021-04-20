Payrix Accelerates into Q2 With Brand Evolution and Annual Revenue Growth Exceeding 700%

ATLANTA, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Payrix, the acknowledged leader in embedded fintech, today announced a full refresh of its brand identity, website and user interface. The Company's enhancements and growth in revenue, client signings and private equity channel partnerships follow its international expansion into Australia and New Zealand in Q4 2020.

Payrix Announces Branding Evolution | A New Story, A New Look, A New Experience

Payrix is quickly becoming a global payment technology leader with loyal vertical software as-a-service (SaaS) clients and a growing geographic footprint. Payrix is achieving this by expanding its product set, ensuring client success and growing functional areas of the business. This evolution is a representation of the work done to unify the Company's growth story and create a stronger experience for new and existing clients.

The Company's new logo, tagline and overall branding reflects its role as a trusted payments and infrastructure provider for vertically focused software companies, like Neon One , a generosity ecosystem.

"We rely on Payrix to operate Neon Pay for 35,000 social good organizations. Payrix is a long-standing partner and we are excited to see resources being invested to enhance the user experience and to guide others like us on embedded payments," said Tim Sarrantonio , Head of Partnerships and Business Development at Neon One. "We recently went through a rebranding process ourselves, and know it can be a real game-changer."

Uniquely positioned in the high demand embedded payments market, Payrix provides clients like Neon One with a best of both world's solution that allows them to quickly monetize payments and create more customer value — with empowered flexibility to become a payment facilitator if and when it aligns with their strategy.

Over the past six months, the Company has implemented over 40 growing, innovative SaaS platforms and has seen it's revenue growth exceed 700% year-over-year. Through it's customer-centric approach, industry-leading expertise and first-of-its kind technology, Payrix is also forming relationships with growth equity firms — like Mainsail Partners — who focus on integrated software solutions in specific verticals.

As more software companies seek to monetize payments while streamlining business operations and eliminating friction for customers, Payrix and its forward-thinking channel partners will continue showing the world of opportunity embedded solutions, like payments provide.

About Payrix

Payrix is a passionate team of payments and software experts who provide vertical software companies with an all-in-one platform — and a white-glove approach — to capitalize on the opportunities within embedded payments for growth, innovation, and transformation.

Led by forward-thinkers from PayPal, Worldpay, Elavon, Chase Paymentech and more, Payrix is committed to delivering to its clients more freedom and peace of mind with a proven solution that helps eliminate friction, unleash their possibilities with new revenue, and make their customers' lives easier.

Payrix is a privately-held company headquartered in Atlanta, GA and is backed by PSG and Blue Star Innovation Partners.

For more information visit payrix.com .

