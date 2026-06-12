Payroc Named to Newsweek's America's Greatest Midsize Workplaces 2026 List

Company Also Earns Multiple Workplace Excellence Awards Recognizing Leadership, Employee Experience, and Organizational Culture

TINLEY PARK, Ill., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Payroc, a leading global payments platform, today announced that it has been named to Newsweek's America's Greatest Midsize Workplaces 2026 list, a national recognition honoring organizations that excel in employee experience, workplace culture, and organizational performance.

Newsweek's America's Greatest Midsize Workplaces 2026

The recognition, presented by Newsweek in partnership with Plant-A Insights Group, highlights employers that demonstrate excellence across critical workplace categories, including culture and belonging, compensation and benefits, work-life balance, career development, and working environment.

In addition to the national midsize workplace recognition, Payroc was also named to America's Greatest Workplaces – Atlanta 2026, America's Greatest Workplaces – Orlando 2026, and the Middle Tennessee Top Workplaces 2026 award by USA TODAY Network, The Tennessean, reflecting the company's strong employee experience across multiple markets.

"This recognition reflects the culture our employees create every day," said Angela Antrim, Chief Human Resources Officer at Payroc. "As Payroc continues to grow and evolve, we remain committed to building an environment where employees can develop professionally, contribute meaningfully, and thrive personally. We are honored to be recognized by respected organizations that evaluate workplace excellence from the employee perspective."

The Newsweek rankings were developed through an extensive evaluation process that analyzed employee feedback, public data, workplace analytics, and millions of company reviews across hundreds of workplace performance indicators.

Payroc was also recently recognized with and the Energage Culture Excellence Awards in multiple categories, including Compensation & Benefits, Purpose & Values, Professional Development, and more.

Collectively, the awards highlight Payroc's ongoing investment in employee growth, leadership development, workplace flexibility, well-being, and organizational values.

"Our people are the foundation of everything we accomplish," Antrim added. "These recognitions belong to every employee across Payroc. They reflect the dedication, collaboration, and commitment that drive our culture and enable us to serve our partners and customers at the highest level."

As Payroc continues its global growth, the company remains focused on fostering a workplace culture that supports innovation, career advancement, flexibility, and long-term employee success.

About Payroc

Founded in 2003, Payroc WorldAccess, LLC, is a global payments ecosystem that helps businesses accept payments and optimize commerce. Payroc ranks among the top merchant acquirers in North America, processing more than $125 billion in card volume annually and operating across 47 regions with direct connections to the major card networks. Its proprietary full-stack technology supports vertically tailored card-present, card-not-present, and omnichannel solutions for software providers, financial institutions, and merchants of all sizes. With a focus on innovation, scalability, and award-winning support, Payroc makes payments seamless and drives growth for partners worldwide. For more information, visit payroc.com.

SOURCE Payroc