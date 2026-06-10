Angela Shadwell Antrim Honored with Prestigious OnCon Icon Top 10 Global HR Professionals Award

CHICAGO, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Angela Shadwell Antrim, SPHR, CSSBB, recognized for her excellence in Human Resources, has been awarded the esteemed OnCon Icon Top 10 Global HR Professionals Award. Antrim is Chief Human Resources Officer at global payments platform Payroc, a role she has held since 2021.

Angela Shadwell Antrim

As Payroc Chief Human Resources Officer, Antrim leads a department that oversees talent acquisition, employee experience, leadership strategy, and workforce operations for more than 1,300 employees across international markets. Payroc is headquartered in the Greater Chicago area and maintains offices in the U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland, Israel, and the Republic of Ireland.

"We're incredibly proud to see Angela recognized as one of the OnCon Top 10 HR Professionals globally," said James Oberman, Payroc's Chief Executive Officer. "This honor reflects not only her leadership but the impact of building a people-first strategy that supports our growth across markets. At Payroc, people are at the core, and Angela continues to elevate how we attract, develop, and support talent around the world."

The OnCon Icon Awards celebrate outstanding achievements of top organizations and executives worldwide. The OnCon Icon Top 100 Awards, presented at OnConferences, celebrates top professionals and teams in various industries for demonstration of organizational excellence and reputation in the business world. Awardees have been nominated and selected as finalists before being voted on by the public, peers, and community, based on criteria that include their impact on their organization, contributions to their job function community through thought leadership, project innovation, and exceptional leadership by the team's top executive.

About Payroc

Founded in 2003, Payroc WorldAccess, LLC, is a global payments ecosystem that helps businesses accept payments and optimize commerce. Payroc ranks among the top merchant acquirers in North America, processing more than $125 billion in volume annually and operating across 50 regions with direct connections to the major card networks. Its proprietary full-stack technology supports vertically tailored card-present, card-not-present, and omnichannel solutions for software providers, financial institutions, and merchants of all sizes. With a focus on innovation, scalability, and award-winning support, Payroc makes payments seamless and drives growth for partners worldwide. For more information, visit payroc.com.

SOURCE Payroc