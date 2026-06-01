Payroc Partners with Webster First Federal Credit Union in Massachusetts to Deliver Next-Generation Payments Solutions to Businesses

TINLEY PARK, Ill., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global payments company Payroc is proud to announce a new partnership with Webster First Federal Credit Union, a respected financial institution serving businesses and consumers throughout Massachusetts.

Effective June 1, 2026, Payroc will begin providing comprehensive payment processing solutions to Webster First's business clients. Payroc's merchant services include smart point-of-sale systems, online payments, electronic invoicing via email and text message, compliant cost-savings programs such as cash discounting and surcharging, mobile processing, digital invoicing, same-day funding, reporting and analytics, risk monitoring and fraud management, white-glove support, and more.

The collaboration reflects the shared commitment of both Webster First Federal Credit Union and Payroc to help merchants operate efficiently, safeguard revenue, grow, and succeed.

"We are pleased to announce our new partnership with Payroc for merchant services and look forward to the enhanced value and innovative solutions this collaboration will provide to Webster First's business members," said Kevin Berube, AVP Commercial Deposit Officer.

"This work goes beyond a simple partnership—it's a unified effort built on purpose and shared vision," said Chad Stephens, SVP, Direct Sales. "Together, we're focused on empowering local businesses with payment solutions that are innovative, reliable, and truly built around their success."

From small and midsized businesses to professional services firms, enterprise companies, nonprofits, and municipalities, Webster First clients will benefit from Payroc's ability to deliver customized payments solutions backed by local support and world-class infrastructure. This high-touch approach ensures that every merchant receives cost-effective, reliable, and compliant solutions that evolve with their needs.

About Payroc:

Payroc WorldAccess is a high-growth, global merchant acquirer and payments technology provider. As a registered Visa third-party processor and Mastercard service provider, Payroc offers proprietary payment processing solutions, sales enablement, and integrated payment solutions for a wide variety of industries. Learn more at www.payroc.com.

About Webster First Federal Credit Union:

Webster First Federal Credit Union is a member-owned, non-profit financial institution founded in 1928, serving members in Central and Eastern Massachusetts. It offers personal and business banking, including checking, savings, mortgages, and loans. Learn more at www.websterfirst.com.

SOURCE Payroc