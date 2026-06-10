/C O R R E C T I O N -- Auris/

In the news release, Payroll and HR leader Auris Unveiling New Identity and Strategic Direction at SHRM26: 'We Own the Outcome', issued 10-Jun-2026 by Auris over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

Payroll and HR leader Auris Unveiling New Identity and Strategic Direction at SHRM26: 'We Own the Outcome'

With a new vision centered on certainty and accountability, Auris launches new look and positioning with a singular focus: a commitment to own the payroll outcome

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Auris, a leading small and medium-sized business payroll and HR partner, today said it will unveil its new identity and market positioning at SHRM26, signaling the next chapter in the company's evolution and its vision for the future of payroll and HR.

The launch marks the culmination of Auris' transition from the Heartland Payroll brand and introduces a new market positioning that sharpens its focus on its core capabilities as an organization dedicated to helping businesses operate with greater certainty through a payroll and HR system that combines technology, human expertise and accountability.

"For years, small and medium-sized businesses have trusted us to help them manage payroll," said Auris President Vincent Lombardo. "As we look ahead at the next chapter, Auris now operates with its own brand, its own leadership and a team with a unified mission: Delivering payroll and HR with the certainty the result is right."

Centered on helping businesses eliminate uncertainty in their most critical operations, Auris combines payroll, time and benefits in a single system supported by embedded human expertise and accountability. More than 50,000 businesses rely on Auris to manage payroll, workforce management and HR functions.

As part of its launch at SHRM26, Auris Chief Marketing Officer Chris Allen will host a series of live recordings of Auris' small business leadership podcast, The Entrepreneur's Studio. The lineup will feature conversations with workplace thought leaders and special guests, including two surprise celebrity guests, discussing leadership, employee retention, teambuilding and organizational culture. The recordings will take place before live audiences, giving attendees a unique opportunity to engage directly with guests and industry experts.

"Payroll is the foundation, but it's not the whole conversation," said Chris Allen, Chief Marketing Officer at Auris. "We brought The Entrepreneur's Studio to SHRM26 to talk about the harder part: leading people, keeping good ones and building a business that lasts. Those are the questions our customers wrestle with."

Attendees can visit Auris at Booth #5143, located on the east side of the expo hall, to experience the new brand firsthand and learn more about the company's vision for the future of payroll and HR.

About Auris

Auris® is the payroll and HR system for small and mid-sized businesses that can't afford to guess. By combining pay, time and benefits in one system with embedded human expertise, Auris helps businesses reduce risk, eliminate second-guessing and get payroll right before issues surface. More than 50,000 businesses trust Auris to bring clarity and accountability to the fundamentals that keep their business running, so leaders can focus on growing their people and their company. Auris is redefining how businesses run their payroll and HR with greater certainty. Learn more at https://www.auris.io/

Correction: An earlier version of this release incorrectly includes the celebrity guests names.

SOURCE Auris