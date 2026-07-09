Oklahoma Wildcatters and Auris Announce Presenting Partnership

Team to compete as the Oklahoma Wildcatters, Presented by Auris, under new partnership connecting two Oklahoma-based organizations committed to growth, performance and community impact

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oklahoma Wildcatters today announced a landmark partnership with Auris, naming the payroll and HR leader as the team's presenting partner beginning with the 2026 PBR Teams season.

As part of the partnership, the organization will compete as the Oklahoma Wildcatters, Presented by Auris, marking one of the biggest individual team deals in league history and reinforcing a shared commitment to excellence, accountability and long-term investment in Oklahoma.

The partnership expands upon Auris' growing presence in Oklahoma City while aligning with one of the state's most recognizable professional sports brands. Auris branding will be prominently featured across team uniforms, digital content, fan engagement initiatives, marketing campaigns and Wildcatters events throughout the season.

"We are proud to welcome Auris as our presenting partner and excited to officially become the Oklahoma Wildcatters, Presented by Auris," said Brandon Bates, CEO of the Oklahoma Wildcatters. "This partnership represents more than sponsorship — it represents two Oklahoma-based organizations committed to growth, excellence and serving our communities. Auris is a company that understands what it takes to build a winning culture. They believe in people, performance and doing things the right way. Those values align perfectly with what we're building as an organization and what we represent across Oklahoma."

The alignment is a natural one for Auris. The company's customers are the same business owners and operators who fill PBR arenas, making the Wildcatters' fan base an audience Auris already knows and is built to serve.

"We're excited to deepen our relationship with the Wildcatters and become part of their continued growth," said Vince Lombardo, president of Auris. "At Auris, we exist to serve the small and medium-sized businesses that are the backbone of America, and there may be no fan in sports who better understands hard work and what it takes to build something than the PBR fan. They are business-minded, community-driven and relentless — the same values we bring to work every day.

"Partnering with the Wildcatters allows us to stand alongside an audience that embodies everything we believe in. We are proud to become part of the Wildcatters family and to help support the continued growth of one of Oklahoma's premier professional sports organizations."

The Oklahoma Wildcatters compete in the PBR Teams league, featuring the world's top bull riders competing in head-to-head team competition. Since joining the league, the Wildcatters have quickly established themselves as one of the sport's most recognizable franchises while building a strong connection with fans across Oklahoma through major events at Paycom Center and OG&E Coliseum.

The team's annual homestand event, Wildcatter Days, returns to Paycom Center in Oklahoma City July 31 through August 2, bringing the world's top bull riders and all 10 PBR Teams franchises together for three days of elite competition. Tickets for Wildcatter Days are available at thewildcatters.com and PBR.com.

The Wildcatters will also host Wildcatters vs. The World at OG&E Coliseum during the Oklahoma State Fair, September 24–26, the franchise's second marquee event in Oklahoma. The event features international competition, western sports entertainment and a celebration of Oklahoma's deep connection to western culture, continuing the organization's commitment to growing professional bull riding while creating unique experiences for fans across the state.

Together, the Wildcatters and Auris will collaborate on community initiatives, business engagement opportunities, fan experiences and content designed to strengthen connections across Oklahoma while helping elevate the sport of professional bull riding.

About Auris

Auris is the payroll and HR partner built for small and medium-sized businesses that cannot afford to get it wrong. Trusted by more than 50,000 businesses nationwide, Auris combines intuitive technology with dedicated human support to help organizations manage payroll, HR and benefits with confidence. Formerly Heartland Payroll, Auris continues to expand its mission of helping businesses thrive while building lasting partnerships in the communities it serves. For more information, visit auris.io.

About the Oklahoma Wildcatters

The Oklahoma Wildcatters, presented by Auris, are a PBR Teams franchise based in Oklahoma City, bringing the energy, grit and high-stakes intensity of professional bull riding to the heart of Oklahoma through Wildcatter Days at Paycom Center and Wildcatters vs. The World at OG&E Coliseum during the Oklahoma State Fair. The team is operated by an ownership group led by professional golfer and Oklahoma native Talor Gooch and sports executive Preston Lyon, with a shared vision to grow premier sports and entertainment properties rooted in competition, community and authentic fan connection.

Gooch, the 2023 LIV Golf Individual Champion and captain of OKGC (Oklahoma Golf Club) in LIV Golf, is a Midwest City native and Oklahoma State University alumnus whose work off the course includes philanthropic efforts through the Talor Gooch Foundation to support and empower children in Oklahoma. Lyon is the Founding Partner and Chief Executive Officer of Intrepid XXII, a full-service sports agency focused on talent representation, sponsorship consulting, advisory services and the development of new ventures across sports and entertainment.

Together, the ownership group continues to expand its portfolio across emerging and established sports properties, including the Oklahoma Wildcatters, Mississippi Blues Angling Club of the Sport Fishing Championship and Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. The Wildcatters represent Oklahoma's Western sports culture, competitive spirit and deep-rooted pride — proudly riding FEARLESS FOR THE 46. For more information, visit thewildcatters.com.

About PBR Teams

PBR Teams is an elite league featuring the world's top bull riders competing on teams in five-on-five games leading to a Team Championship at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. During the 2026 season, each of the league's 10 teams – Arizona Ridge Riders, Austin Gamblers, Carolina Cowboys, Florida Freedom, Kansas City Outlaws, Missouri Thunder, Nashville Stampede, New York Mavericks, Oklahoma Wildcatters and Texas Rattlers – will host a three-day homestand event while competing for the league championship.

PBR Teams, launched in 2022, builds on the existing structure of professional bull riding with the same basic rules for judging and scoring qualified 8-second bull rides. During events, teams compete head-to-head with the team posting the highest aggregate score declared the winner.

PBR is part of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO), a global sports and entertainment company. For more information, visit PBR.com.

SOURCE Auris