Payroll-as-a-Service Startup Check Announces Partnership with Procare

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Check , the payroll-as-a-service startup whose mission is to make paying people simple, today announced a partnership with Procare Solutions , the leading child care management software platform. Together, Check and Procare will improve the way that child care centers are able to pay their teams.

"Procare is a leader in the child care industry and is uniquely positioned to meet the needs of this community," said Andrew Brown, CEO and co-founder of Check. "That's why we're thrilled to be partnering with Procare to bring integrated payroll solutions to child care centers, taking one of the most time-consuming processes that a business performs off their plate."

This partnership, which will enable Procare to fully integrate payroll capabilities into its platform, comes at a critical time for the child care industry. As providers of in-person services, child care centers were hit hard from the beginning of the pandemic and have struggled through the continued waves of the coronavirus. While child care center administrators have consistently wanted improved payroll for several years, the pandemic and resulting fewer resources accelerated the acute need to simplify the payroll process. By partnering with Check, Procare will be able to build a more automated, easy-to-use payroll product for child care centers across the country.

"We're proud to support child care centers by making their day-to-day operations easier — and soon, that will include a payroll solution built directly into our software," said JoAnn Kintzel, Procare CEO. "We frequently hear from customers that they want to simplify paying their teams, and Check was the perfect partner for delivering on this mandate, enabling us to offer a one-stop-shop for our customers' operational and administrative needs. We're excited to integrate Check's technology into our platform to help us provide a child care-specific and efficient payroll offering, so our customers can get back to providing quality care to children."

Procare plans to offer Check's integrated payroll experience in early 2022.

Check is the first payroll-as-a-service startup whose mission is to make paying people simple. Its platform offers everything companies need to build, launch, and scale a payroll product, including Check's intuitive API; its simple front-end modules, Onboard and Express; and a user-friendly dashboard, Console. The company works with leading vertical SaaS companies, time and attendance platforms, HR businesses, and labor marketplaces. To learn more, visit https://www.checkhq.com .

Procare Solutions is the No. 1 provider of child care management software, serving 35,000 child care centers, preschools, daycares, afterschool programs, camps and other child-centered businesses. For more than 30 years, the company has empowered child-centered organizations to seamlessly manage every part of their business, including enrollment and attendance tracking, contactless check-in/out, integrated payment processing, staff management, parent engagement and extensive reporting – all through an easy-to-use platform and app. Procare supports customers of all sizes, from single-center operations to complex multinational enterprises. For more information, please visit www.procaresoftware.com .

