Payroll Organizations Announce Finalists for Showcase Standout Awards

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Payroll Association and the Global Payroll Management Institute announced the finalists for its inaugural Showcase Standout Awards. Featuring eight categories, the awards recognize the best payroll product demonstrations featured at the Payroll Solutions Showcase (PSS).

The Payroll Solutions Showcase was a one-day event held in July that brought payroll practitioners together with major payroll product and service providers to experience case studies, product demonstrations, and four forward-looking panel discussions. The event is available on-demand through the end of the year. Finalists were selected solely through votes cast by PSS attendees.

"The Showcase Standout Awards recognize outstanding payroll solutions providers and their presentations of premier products for the payroll industry," said Dan Maddux, executive director of the American Payroll Association and president of the Global Payroll Management Institute.

The demonstration finalists by category:

Overall PSS Best Demo

ADP's SmartCompliance

UKG's Ready

UKG's Enterprise Pay and Time Solutions

The Employee Experience

ADP's Workforce Now

ADP's SmartCompliance

Tapcheck

Ceridian

Wage Access Options

ADP's SmartCompliance

DailyPay

Tapcheck

Money Network

rapid! for their presentation "Earned Wage Access"

rapid! for their presentation "End of Paycards"

Cutting Edge Technology

ADP's DataCloud

Ramco

UKG's Ready

DailyPay

Tapcheck

Cloud Solutions

ADP's DataCloud

CloudPay

UKG's Enterprise Pay and Time Solutions

UKG's Culture Drive Payroll Solution

Emerging Software

Ceridian

CloudPay

Immedis

Ramco

Workforce Management Solutions

ADP's Workforce Now

Ceridian

UKG's Enterprise Pay and Time Solutions

The Human Resource Information System (HRIS)

Ceridian

UKG's Ready

UKG's Enterprise Pay and Time Solutions

Winners for all eight categories will be announced on August 27 at 1:00 p.m. ET. For more information, visit www.payrollsolutionsshowcase.com.

The American Payroll Association (APA) is the nation's leader in payroll education, publications, and training. Visit APA online at www.americanpayroll.org.

The Global Payroll Management Institute is a leading international community of payroll leaders, managers, practitioners, researchers, and technology experts. Visit GPMI online at www.gpminstitute.com.

