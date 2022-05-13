Payroll Organizations Announce Recipients of Second Annual Showcase Standout Awards

SAN ANTONIO, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Payroll Association and the Global Payroll Management Institute announced the recipients of their second annual Showcase Standout Awards at the 40th Annual Payroll Congress in Las Vegas, Nevada. Featuring four categories, the awards honor the best payroll product demonstrations featured at the Payroll Solutions Showcase (PSS) event in March.

"Congratulations to all of the Showcase Standout Award recipients. These outstanding payroll solutions providers truly shared excellent presentations of premier products for the payroll industry," said Dan Maddux, executive director of the American Payroll Association and president of the Global Payroll Management Institute.

First-place recipients by category:

Overall PSS Best Demo

Immedis

Cutting Edge Technology

Immedis

Data Analytics and Reporting

CloudPay

Workforce Management

rapid!

The Payroll Solutions Showcase was a two-day virtual event held in March that brought payroll practitioners together with major payroll product and service providers for case studies, product demonstrations, and four forward-looking panel discussions. The event is available on-demand through October 31.

The American Payroll Association (APA) is the nation's leader in payroll education, publications, and training. Visit APA online at www.americanpayroll.org.

The Global Payroll Management Institute is a leading international community of payroll leaders, managers, practitioners, researchers, and technology experts. Visit GPMI online at www.gpminstitute.com.

