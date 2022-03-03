Payroll Organizations Host Second Annual Payroll Solutions Showcase

SAN ANTONIO, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Payroll Association and the Global Payroll Management Institute are co-hosting the second annual Payroll Solutions Showcase happening March 3 – 4, 2022. The online complimentary event is a one-stop shop, allowing attendees and their teams to view and compare product demos from leading payroll and HR service providers all in one place.

Participants at the Payroll Solutions Showcase can also attend four panel discussions throughout the two-day event, covering topics including the next evolution of net pay and rallying through the great resignation.

"It can be a time-consuming challenge for payroll professionals to determine which services will be the best fit for their organizations," said Dan Maddux, executive director of the American Payroll Association and president of GPMI. "The Payroll Solutions Showcase brings the top payroll service providers together in one easy to attend virtual venue."

Providers scheduled for the virtual event include Alight, CloudPay, DailyPay, Experian, Immedis, Netspend, and rapid! Event Supporters include JGA Recruitment Group, Jobing.com, and NelsonHall. Participants will have the opportunity to vote for their top products and services for the Showcase Standout Awards. Featuring four categories, all voting participants in the Showcase Standout Awards will be entered into a special drawing for a free registration to the 2022 Payroll Congress in Denver, Colorado.

The Payroll Solutions Showcase will be available on-demand through October 31. Individuals interested in attending the Payroll Solutions Showcase can learn more at www.payrollsolutionsshowcase.com.

The American Payroll Association (APA) is the nation's leader in payroll education, publications, and training. Visit APA online at www.americanpayroll.org.

SOURCE The American Payroll Association