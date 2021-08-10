Payroll Outsourcing Services Market | Position of Accenture Plc, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. to remain dominant during the forecast period

The payroll outsourcing services market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The report identifies rising demand to reduce payroll-related costs as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.

The payroll outsourcing services market is segmented by application (mid-market, national, and international), geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and product (hybrid and fully outsourced). The implementation of automation will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The payroll outsourcing services market covers the following areas:

Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Sizing

Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Forecast

Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Accenture Plc

Automatic Data Processing Inc.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

HP Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Infosys Ltd.

Sage Group Plc

Wipro Ltd.

Workday Inc.

Xerox Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Fully outsourced - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Mid-market - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

National - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Multinational - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Marker drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

