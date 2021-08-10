Payroll Outsourcing Services Market | Position of Accenture Plc, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. to remain dominant during the forecast period
Aug 10, 2021, 21:15 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The payroll outsourcing services market size is expected to increase by USD 5.01 billion during 2020-2024, registering a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers a detailed analysis of the market positioning of various vendors including Accenture Plc (Ireland), Automatic Data Processing Inc. (US), Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. (US), HP Inc. (US), International Business Machines Corp. (US), Infosys Ltd. (India), Sage Group Plc (UK), Wipro Ltd. (India), Workday Inc. (US), and Xerox Corp. (US).
The payroll outsourcing services market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The report identifies rising demand to reduce payroll-related costs as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
The payroll outsourcing services market is segmented by application (mid-market, national, and international), geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and product (hybrid and fully outsourced). The implementation of automation will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The payroll outsourcing services market covers the following areas:
Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Sizing
Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Forecast
Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Accenture Plc
- Automatic Data Processing Inc.
- Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.
- HP Inc.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Infosys Ltd.
- Sage Group Plc
- Wipro Ltd.
- Workday Inc.
- Xerox Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Fully outsourced - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Mid-market - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- National - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Multinational - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Marker drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Accenture Plc
- Automatic Data Processing Inc.
- Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.
- HP Inc.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Infosys Ltd.
- Sage Group Plc
- Wipro Ltd.
- Workday Inc.
- Xerox Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
