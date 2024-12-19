Payroll Vault Promotes Tim Loehfelm to Vice President of Sales

LITTLETON, Colo., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Payroll Vault, a leading provider of payroll and workforce management solutions for small and medium-sized businesses, is pleased to announce the promotion of Tim Loehfelm from Director of Payroll Sales to Vice President of Sales. In his new role, Tim will lead strategic initiatives to support franchisee growth, enhance client acquisition strategies, and reinforce Payroll Vault's position as a trusted partner for business owners nationwide.

Tim Loehfelm, Vice President of Sales, Payroll Vault

"Tim has been an integral part of Payroll Vault's journey over the past 10 years," said Tricia Petteys, CEO of Payroll Vault. "His exceptional ability to nurture authentic relationships, coupled with his deep understanding of sales strategy and franchise development, has been instrumental in expanding our system. Tim has a clear vision for empowering our franchisees and driving sustainable growth, and we are thrilled to see him step into this well-deserved leadership role."

A native of Buffalo, New York, Tim joined Payroll Vault in 2014, at a time when the franchise network had just 10-12 locations. Over the past decade, Tim has played a pivotal role in growing the Payroll Vault system client base. In addition, he has been instrumental in developing the flagship Payroll Vault office – Littleton, Colorado - which now supports nearly 400 businesses and thousands of employees.

"I am honored to take on this new role as Vice President of Sales at Payroll Vault," said Loehfelm. "My goal is to empower our franchisees with the tools, strategies, and mentorship they need to thrive. Payroll Vault's mission aligns perfectly with my passion for supporting small businesses and helping them grow. I look forward to fostering a collaborative environment where our franchisees can deliver unparalleled payroll and workforce solutions to their local communities."

Known for his dedication to the Denver business community, Tim brings an unmatched ability to develop strong, professional relationships that drive meaningful results. His leadership style is rooted in collaboration, mentorship, and a commitment to helping small businesses succeed.

Tim's passion for small business development stems from a deep appreciation for entrepreneurship. He finds fulfillment in helping businesses streamline operations so they can focus on growth and achieving their goals. "There's nothing more rewarding than seeing local businesses thrive and knowing Payroll Vault played a role in that success," he added.

As Vice President of Sales, Tim will focus on enhancing franchisee performance through tailored training, innovative sales techniques, and ongoing support. His vision is to see every Payroll Vault location thrive as a cornerstone of support for small businesses across the country.

About Payroll Vault Franchising

Payroll and workforce management services are growing requirements for small businesses. Payroll Vault aims to help these businesses avoid penalties by focusing on core business operations while providing the opportunity for prospective franchisees to own a boutique-style full-service payroll company supported by a team of experts and a nationally recognized brand. Franchisees are trained on business best practices and provided systems and strategies to operate a payroll business in an increasingly in-demand industry. From the franchise launch in 2012, Payroll Vault Franchising has rapidly grown as a result of exemplary franchisee satisfaction and is an industry leader, receiving numerous accolades and awards nationally. For more information, visit PayrollVault.com/franchise.

