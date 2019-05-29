PayScale Data Analytics Veteran Katie Bardaro Joins Syndio as Vice President of Analytics and Advice

NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndio , a leading HR analytics platform with a mission to eradicate pay disparities, announced today that the Company has appointed former PayScale executive Katie Bardaro to the role of vice president of analytics and advice, effective immediately. In this role, Ms. Bardaro will be responsible for providing expert advice to clients regarding the use of the Syndio platform and analytical results derived therefrom. Ms. Bardaro will also be working with the marketing, sales, R&D, and development teams to plan and execute the delivery of software products utilizing effective and efficient scalable technologies.

"Aside from the extensive data analysis, research and leadership experience needed for this position, a strong passion for pay equity is an equally vital requisite for joining the Company," said Maria Colacurcio, CEO, Syndio. "Katie has spent many years helping companies make great data-driven decisions. Her unmatched expertise in making workplace data interesting and actionable, perfectly fits the bill for Syndio. Her proven success and unique insights will be invaluable tools as Syndio presses forward in helping companies all over the world to close the pay gap once and for all."

Ms. Bardaro brings to Syndio over a decade of experience in data, statistical knowledge, labor economics and team management through her work at PayScale, a SaaS company that provides compensation software and data-driven insights for employees and employers, where she most recently served as vice president of data analytics. In addition to leading the data analytics team and building / maintaining PayScale's proprietary compensation model, Katie served as PayScale's chief economist and directed external research regarding compensation trends across industries. "We are all excited that Katie is joining our growing team; I know that our clients will benefit tremendously from her insights and expertise," said Zev Eigen, Syndio's co-founder and chief data scientist.

"My ability to dissect often complicated analytics along with my passion and dedication to pay equity ultimately led me to Syndio, where I have the opportunity to combine both of these skills in a meaningful way," added Ms. Bardaro. "In this role, I plan to help Syndio build out its data analytics function even further. Together, we will help to optimize workplace standards for companies across the globe that are struggling to find real, data-driven solutions to solve the ongoing pay gap in society today."

Ms. Bardaro has provided analyses on compensation data and trends for top-tier business / financial media that include The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, The Economist, CNBC, CNNMoney, USA Today, Forbes and Business Insider, among others. She has also served as a speaker at the 2019 WorldatWork Equal Pay Symposium and 100% Talent Wage Gap Summit.

Ms. Bardaro holds a BA in economics from the College of Holy Cross and a Master of Science degree in economics from the University of Washington. She served as an economics instructor at the University of Washington.

About Syndio

Syndio is an HR Analytics company focused on promoting fairness in the workplace. The Company builds applications that empower modern organizations to hire, promote and most importantly pay people fairly. Syndio's flagship PayEQ application is a powerful and flexible platform that is helping to close the gender and racial pay gap for hundreds of thousands of people across the globe. Syndio customers come from all industries including technology, hospitality, retail and financial services. Syndio is a distributed company with headquarters in New York and Seattle.

