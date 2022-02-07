Payscout and Telrock Systems Strengthen Partnership with Paywire Integration

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Payscout , a global payment innovation leader with specialized processing solutions for vertical-specific industries such as Accounts Receivable Management (ARM), Healthcare, Education, and Enterprise merchants with a global presence and complex requirements, is excited to announce an enhanced integration with Optimus , an enterprise-wide cloud based collections and recovery software platform from Telrock Systems .

Through this enhanced integration with Payscout's Paywire platform, a prominent ARM-centric gateway, Optimus users now have direct access to seamless integrated payment processing via API. The Paywire platform provides omnichannel payment capabilities for credit, debit, ACH, and HSA in a secure, PCI-compliant environment.

In addition, connection to the Paywire platform offers Optimus users access to enhanced service offerings from Payscout, such as 360° Fee-Free Payments and First-Party Biller (FPB), programs with a proven record of increasing collection rate and boosting revenue.

, the only fully compliant Convenience Fee solution available to the ARM industry which complies with the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA), varying State Laws, Card-Brand Rules, allows merchants to eliminate, or significantly reduce, their payment processing fees by charging consumers a flat fee for the convenience of accepting card-not-present (CNP) payments online or over the phone. First-Party Biller (FPB) is a service offering agencies call sell to their clients as an EBO or BPO to assist them with their early receivables prior to assignment for collection. By including payment acceptance in their package pricing, FPB reduces the impact on client staff and systems, and reduces potential vulnerabilities during data transfer, as the agency maintains control of the process, vendor, and systems. More importantly, FPB provides direct deposit of funds into client bank accounts, eliminating the common waiting period during the remittance process.

"These are trying times for businesses in the collections and ARM space," says Manpreet Singh, President and Co-Founder of Payscout. "With many businesses facing reduced budgets, limited inventories, and increased regulations, there is a real need for an efficient and compliant payment solution that reduces costs and increases revenue. The integration between Paywire and Optimus provides further proof of the commitment between Payscout and Telrock Systems to provide innovative collection solutions that meet the needs of our customers."

About Payscout

Payscout is a global payment technology company with acquiring solutions in the United States, China, Brazil, and the European Union. Payscout's Paywire platform provides integrated payment processing solutions for vertical-specific industries such as Accounts Receivable Management, Healthcare, Education, and Enterprise merchants with a global presence and complex requirements. Payscout has earned acclaim as a new-generation provider of merchant banking services, specializing in online/ecommerce solutions with a predominant proportion of card-not-present (CNP) transactions. For more information, please visit www.payscout.com .

About Telrock Systems

Telrock Systems is a global technology provider of modern cloud-based collections and recovery software solutions for creditors and 3rd-party consumer collections organizations wanting improved functionality and smarter capabilities. Our flagship solution, Optimus , is an enterprise-wide collections and recovery software platform built new from the ground up. It leverages open-source technology, powerful cloud computing, PCI DSS compliance, and more intelligent designs resulting in the broadest and richest collections and recovery Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering in the market. We provide our solutions in North America from our Atlanta office, and in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) from our London, UK office. For more information, please visit www.telrock.com .

