Payscout Announces Certification as a Minority Business Enterprise

The MBE Network Provides an Opportunity for Members to Share Experience and Expertise, Volunteer, Lead, and Learn Together.

LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Payscout , a global payment innovation leader with solutions for vertical-specific industries such as Accounts Receivable Management (ARM), Healthcare, Education, and Enterprise merchants with a global presence and complex requirements, is proud to announce it has been certified as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) by the Southern California Minority Supplier Development Council (SCMSDC) .

The SCMSDC is one of 23 Regional Affiliates of the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) , which for the last 50 years has been advocating access to the American dream for MBEs. Through its rigorous qualifying process, the NMSDC has built a network of more than 15,000 certified minority-owned businesses, and more than 1,700 corporate members.

At the local, state, and federal level, a growing number of companies are seeking an opportunity to partner with minority-owned businesses – and some are even mandated to do so. As an MBE certified entity, Payscout now meets the requirements for these companies, and presents an opportunity for them to partner with a reputable, experienced thought leader in the payments industry.

"As a 100% minority-owned company, we are honored to be recognized by the SCMSDC and NMSDC as a certified MBE," says Cleveland Brown, Co-Founder and CEO of Payscout. "We look forward to being an active member of this exclusive network, sharing experiences and expertise, and discovering ways in which we can lead and learn together. At Payscout, we believe 'Every individual has a social responsibility to make the world a better place,' and we hope our success will encourage greater advocacy and participation from similar minority-owned businesses to empower MBEs to succeed and reach their full potential."

About Payscout

Payscout is a global payment technology company with acquiring solutions in the United States, China, Brazil, and the European Union. Payscout's proprietary Paywire platform provides integrated payment processing solutions for vertical-specific industries such as Accounts Receivable Management, Healthcare, Education, and Enterprise merchants with a global presence and complex requirements. Payscout has earned acclaim as a new-generation provider of merchant banking services, specializing in online/ecommerce solutions with a predominant proportion of card-not-present (CNP) transactions. For more information, please visit www.payscout.com .

Contact: George Smith, [email protected]

SOURCE Payscout