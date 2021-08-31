Payscout Announces Paywire Integration and Enhanced Service Offerings with Collect!

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Payscout , a global payment innovation leader with specialized processing solutions for vertical-specific industries such as Accounts Receivable Management (ARM), Healthcare, Education, and Enterprise merchants with a global presence and complex requirements, is excited to announce an enhanced integration with Collect! , a leading software solution for the world's receivables management industry.

With this enhanced integration, Collect! users now have updated/expanded connectivity to Payscout's Paywire platform, a prominent ARM-centric gateway, which allows for seamless integrated payment processing directly through Collect! software via API. The Paywire platform provides omnichannel payment capabilities for credit, debit, ACH, and HSA in a secure, PCI-compliant environment.

In addition, connectivity to the Paywire platform offers Collect! users access to enhanced service offerings from Payscout, such as 360° Fee-Free Payments and First-Party Biller (FPB), programs with a proven record of increasing collection rates and boosting revenue.

, the only fully compliant Convenience Fee solution available to the ARM industry which complies with the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA), varying State Laws, Card-Brand Rules, allows merchants to eliminate, or significantly reduce, their payment processing fees by charging consumers a flat fee for the convenience of accepting card-not-present (CNP) payments online or over the phone. First-Party Biller (FPB) is a service agencies can offer to their clients as an EBO or BPO to assist them with their early receivables prior to assignment for collection. By including payment acceptance in their package pricing, FPB reduces the impact on client staff and systems, and reduces potential vulnerabilities during data transfer, as the agency maintains control of the process, vendor, and systems. More importantly, FPB provides direct deposit of funds into client bank accounts, eliminating the common waiting period during the remittance process.

"Collection agencies today are facing more challenges than ever, from renewed customer demand regarding convenient, flexible payment options, to an ever-changing regulatory environment, all while trying to grow their business and increase revenue," says Manpreet Singh, President and Co-Founder of Payscout. "At Payscout, we are committed to working with our partners, and their clients, to provide the most efficient, compliant payment solutions in the Accounts Receivable Management industry, and this integration between Paywire and Collect! is another sign of that commitment."

About Payscout

Payscout is a global payment technology company with acquiring solutions in the United States, China, Brazil, and the European Union. Payscout's Paywire platform provides integrated payment processing solutions for vertical-specific industries such as Accounts Receivable Management, Healthcare, Education, and Enterprise merchants with a global presence and complex requirements. Payscout has earned acclaim as a new-generation provider of merchant banking services, specializing in online/ecommerce solutions with a predominant proportion of card-not-present (CNP) transactions. For more information, please visit https://www.payscout.com .

