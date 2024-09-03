Paysemble™: Opus Technologies Delivers Plug & Play Payment Integration Solutions

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus Technologies, a global leader in the payments industry, is offering Paysemble™, a one-stop solution for smoother payment integration and communication to enable more secure payments with future-proof technology.

With Paysemble™, Opus Technologies primarily focuses on empowering businesses to operate globally without bothering about data exchange between heterogeneous systems. The Message Translator by Paysemble™ allows seamless deployment and launch of digital payments, along with the power of customization to facilitate businesses' specific needs. The intuitive interface and enterprise-wide integrations enable faster time to market for businesses in today's technology-driven landscape.

"The ever-evolving preferences of customers regarding payment speed and methods enable FinTechs to gain insights and drive innovation. This inspired us to develop Paysemble™ to offer a seamless solution for our banking and payment customers. Data silos, lack of seamless integration, and communication gaps between systems with disparate architectures are some of the major concerns that we have solved with Paysemble™ engaged customers we have currently. We focus on meeting business needs with a growth-driven approach while prioritizing security and scalability", explained Praveen TM, CEO, Opus Technologies.

Paysemble™ is a Cloud-Native payment solution built on a robust microservices architecture, offering unparalleled flexibility and scalability. It provides seamless integration for secure retail, real-time, and cross-border transactions, empowering organizations to modernize their legacy applications with ease. The powerful and flexible foundation by Paysemble™ enables businesses to decompose monolithic systems into modular, agile components, facilitating the adoption of cutting-edge technologies without disrupting existing workflows. This modernization logic ensures that organizations can rapidly develop and deploy new features, adapt to changing market demands, and seamlessly integrate with diverse communication channels. By leveraging Paysemble™, businesses can future-proof their operations, enhance system performance, and maintain a competitive edge in today's fast-evolving digital landscape.

Organizations in the FinTech industry with diverse systems and intense data exchange requirements can benefit from Message Translator and Workflow Orchestrator, which are configurable to support various use cases. These two modules by Paysemble™ offer flexible configuration, reduced maintenance costs, and comprehensive support while enabling faster payments.

About Opus Technologies

Opus Technologies is a global provider of outcome-driven payment strategies. Opus combines its deep technology proficiency with unmatched domain expertise in payments and FinTech to deliver unparalleled quality and value in its work.

