Paysend Raises $65 Million in Latest Funding Round, Including Strategic Investment from Mastercard

News provided by

Paysend

29 Nov, 2023

LONDON, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paysend, a global fintech leader in international money transfers, has successfully raised an impressive $65 million in its latest funding round.

Ronald Millar, CEO and Co-Founder, Paysend
The investment round follows the partnership with Mastercard announced earlier this year, through which Paysend will enhance cross-border payments for SME's via its Open Payments Network (OPN). In addition, Paysend has secured a strategic partnership with TelevisaUnivision, the world's largest Spanish language media company. This innovative partnership is designed to target the lucrative USA-Latin America money-transfer corridors, and will see Paysend's advertising featured on TelevisaUnivision's network for the next three years, enhancing Paysend's visibility and reach across the Hispanic community in the USA.

Existing investors, including Infravia Growth Capital, One Peak, and Hermes GPE Innovation Fund, also participated in the funding round, underscoring their continued confidence in Paysend's mission and growth trajectory.

Since its inception in 2017, Paysend has experienced rapid expansion. The company's integrated cross-border platform for businesses and consumers positions Paysend to capitalize on the $133 trillion market opportunity. Earlier this year, Paysend announced a number of strategic expansions, including the provision of digital payments for Western Union's global consumer business.

Ronnie Millar, Co-Founder and CEO of Paysend, expressed gratitude for the continued support, stating, "This significant investment is a testament to the strength of Paysend's vision: to build the best-in-class cross-borders solution for businesses and consumers, making money transfer simple for everyone. We are thrilled to welcome our new stakeholders, and we appreciate the unwavering support from our existing investors."

Paysend's latest funding round builds upon the success of its previous Series B round, where the company secured $125 million to accelerate the expansion of its global payments platform.

About Paysend
Paysend is a next-generation integrated global payment ecosystem, enabling consumers and businesses to pay and send money online anywhere, anyhow and in any currency. Paysend is UK-based and has global reach having been created in April 2017 with the clear mission to make money transfer simpler for everyone. Paysend now has over 8m registered customers and can send money to over 180 countries worldwide. As a global end-to-end payment platform, Paysend has its own global network of banks and international and local payment systems and has partnerships with the major international card networks as a principal member and certified processor.

