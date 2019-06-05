PaySett Corporation continues its global expansion of real time payments

ATLANTA and SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- PaySett Corporation a global provider of Payment solutions along with ACH El Salvador announced today the start of the implementation of the PayExpedite® RTP platform based on the ISO 20022 standard.

Laura Bowen the head of Treasury and Trade Solutions at Citi commented "For over 55 years we have been a trusted ally of our customers supporting their initiatives and entrepreneurship. As a member of the El Salvador financial system we are focused on modernizing the ACH in order to bring a better service to our customers".

Jesus Garcia VP of Business Development added "The ease, speed, and security provided by a proven solution like PayExpedite® allows a financial entity to accommodate the future needs of the financial system while driving down costs of traditional payment methods such as cash and checks."

"The ACH will evolve over the next several months into a more efficient system for the Salvadorians and businesses via the country's interbank immediate funds transfer and payments system. This will be the path toward more mature and robust services of the payments system that we have been proposing" indicated Roberto Monterrosa, General Manager of ACH El Salvador.

Participants will be able to process consumer, corporate and government payments in real time through a multitude of banking channels.

Atlanta Georgia based PaySett Corporation is a global provider of payment software solutions. PaySett provides products/services to assist global financial entities to effectively manage the way money moves throughout their organizations and for their customers. PaySett's two decades of experience moving payments through national and international payment networks has allowed for the development of advance payment software for assisting global banks with the capability to enhance their regional and global payment network processing capabilities. Sixteen of the top twenty global banks process payments through PaySett software.

David R. Pulido

E-mail: dpulido@paysett.com

Tel: + 1 (404) 812-5367

www.paysett.com

ACH El Salvador manages the ACH Payments System since 2010. The ACH members are Banco Agrícola, BAC, Banco Atlántida, Banco Azul, Citi, Banco Cuscatlán, Banco Davivienda, Banco Industrial, Banco Promerica, Scotiabank, and SAC Multivalores.

Criseida Quintanilla

cquintanilla@achsv.net

+503 2246-5600

www.achsv.net

