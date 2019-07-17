PaySett Corporation expands its regional payment partnership with JMMB Group of Trinidad & Tobago

ATLANTA and PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad and Tobago, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- PaySett Corporation, a global provider of ePayment solutions and JMMB Group, announced today an expansion of their partnership to continue to drive up electronic payments adoption in the Caribbean region.

Jesus Garcia, VP of Business Development, commented, "Regional financial institutions like JMMB rely on PayBank® to process a large volume of electronic payments from multiple banking channels which creates efficiencies that reduce operational costs while providing more innovative services to their customer base." PayBank's robust feature set and adaptability across payment systems in many different countries allows global and regional banks to standardize their payment processing in a global environment. These capabilities allow for fast deployment of new payment innovations on a global basis. PayBank® is part of a suite of products from PaySett that allows for the processing of both consumer and corporate payments in a real time or batch environment. Mr. Garcia further commented, "For over a decade, JMMB has relied on PaySett's solutions for their payment processing needs and we look forward to further collaboration in the region."

Lisa-Maria Alexander, Chief Marketing Officer at JMMB Group also commented, "We are really pleased to partner with PaySett in bringing increased efficiency and innovation to our clients here in Trinidad & Tobago."

About PaySett Corporation

Atlanta, Georgia based PaySett Corporation is a global provider of payment software solutions. PaySett provides products/services to assist global financial entities to effectively manage the way money moves throughout their organizations and for their customers. PaySett's two decades of experience moving payments through national and international payment networks has allowed for the development of advance payment software for assisting global banks with the capability to enhance their regional and global payment network processing capabilities. Fifteen of the top twenty global banks process payments through PaySett software.

PR Contact

David R. Pulido

E-mail: dpulido@paysett.com

Tel: + 1 (404) 812-5367

www.paysett.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/947770/PaySett_Logo.jpg

SOURCE PaySett Corporation

Related Links

http://www.paysett.com

