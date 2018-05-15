PaySimple Announces Latest Payment Integration With improveit 360's CRM Software for Contractors, Remodelers and Home Improvement Professionals

DENVER, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PaySimple, a leading Service Commerce platform for businesses, today announced the integration of its embedded payment processing technology, PaySimple AppConnect™, with improveit 360, a leading CRM and business management software purpose-built for residential remodelers, contractors, and home improvement professionals.

PaySimple AppConnect™ enables improveit 360 customers to accept payments directly from their improveit 360 desktop or mobile application, making it simpler than ever to collect payments on-time for major home remodeling projects in the field, in the office or on the go.

The integration makes it easier for home improvement professionals to run their businesses, allowing them to securely accept large sums, down payments, multi-step payments or recurring payments without disrupting core services. By combining the power of improveit 360's all-in-one business management platform & mobile app, with PaySimple's secure payment acceptance capabilities, home improvement professionals can focus on projects, not toggling between software systems.

"Allowing businesses to accept payment directly from their improveit 360 application furthers our mission of being a true all-in-one business management solution," says Mark Quinlan, CEO of improveit 360. "Every minute of time improveit 360 customers save collecting payments is another minute they can invest in marketing, selling, open projects and client relationships."

PaySimple AppConnect integrates with service business platforms to facilitate down payments, recurring payments, web forms, payment plans, credit card & ACH processing, virtual point-of-sale, "card on file" PCI Compliant Vault, and cash flow reporting.

"We're excited to help improveit 360 customers simplify the way they accept payments and ultimately, provide better service to their clients," says David Sharp, President of PaySimple.

The integration is available to all improveit 360 customers. To learn more, visit: https://paysimple.com/paysimple-i360-prospects.html

About PaySimple

PaySimple is the leading Service Commerce platform for businesses, supporting the success of over 17,000 companies in the United States. PaySimple enables businesses to market services, accept payments, and retain customers using one end-to-end solution that covers everything from payments and appointments, to online sales and customer management. Products include: Service Point of Sale, Payment Forms & Online Store, Appointment Scheduling, credit card and e-check processing, Recurring Billing, Mobile Payments, Secure Customer Management, e-Invoicing, cash flow reporting, and more.

About improveit 360

improveit 360 is the leading CRM and business management software purpose-built for residential remodelers, contractors, and home pros. We also build custom solutions for home improvement franchisors and manufacturers. Our system and associated mobile apps help you manage leads, marketing, sales, quoting, projects, appointments, call centers, and real-time reporting from one centralized location. improveit 360 improves efficiency, reduces the day-to-day chaos, and helps grow businesses.

Media Contact:

Nell Gable

303-800-0585

194738@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paysimple-announces-latest-payment-integration-with-improveit-360s-crm-software-for-contractors-remodelers-and-home-improvement-professionals-300647952.html

SOURCE PaySimple

Related Links

https://paysimple.com

