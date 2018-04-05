PaySimple Announces Latest Payment Integration With Profit Rhino's Mobile Flat Rate Selling Application for Home Service Companies

DENVER, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PaySimple, a leading Service Commerce platform for businesses, today announced the integration of its embedded payment processing technology, PaySimple AppConnect™, with Profit Rhino, a flat rate pricing service platform and mobile sales tool for the home services and repair industry.

PaySimple AppConnect™ enables Profit Rhino businesses to accept in-the-field payments, have real-time visibility into incoming/outstanding cash flow, set up automated service agreement billing, and save time for service techs, administrators, and business owners.

The integration addresses key pain points experienced by businesses owners and service technicians in the field: techs collecting and keeping track of paper checks, techs writing down or reporting back credit card information, customers forgetting to pay or paying late, employees having to follow up or track down payments from customers, and employees manually entering payment records into multiple systems.

"We're excited to be offering a fully integrated payment solution to our customers," says Jose Moreira, CEO of Profit Rhino. "The integration works to improve overall customer experience for the homeowner as well as address pain points that technicians in the field have been experiencing for a long time."

PaySimple serves all billing automation and payment acceptance needs for the field service and billing work including: payment acceptance in the field using the Rhino Platform, billing automation for service agreements and maintenance plans, credit card & ACH processing, virtual point-of-sale, "card on file" PCI Compliant Vault, and cash flow reporting.

"We are pleased to partner with Profit Rhino to launch the PaySimple AppConnect™ platform, helping contractors improve their workflow in the home," says David Sharp, President of PaySimple. "Our integration allows contractors to get paid on-the-spot, enjoying vastly accelerated cash flow and improving the experience for the homeowner."

The integration will be available to all Profit Rhino customers and home service companies in the HVAC, plumbing, and electrical fields beginning in March. To learn more, visit https://profitrhino.com/partner/paysimple

About PaySimple

PaySimple is the leading Service Commerce platform for businesses, supporting the success of over 17,000 companies in the United States. PaySimple enables businesses to market services, accept payments, and retain customers using one end-to-end solution that covers everything from payments and appointments, to online sales and customer management. Products include: Service Point of Sale, Payment Forms & Online Store, Appointment Scheduling, credit card and e-check processing, Recurring Billing, Mobile Payments, Secure Customer Management, e-Invoicing, cash flow reporting, and more.

About Profit Rhino

Profit Rhino is the creator of the most innovative flat rate price book and selling system in the home services industry. Profit Rhino's cloud-based platform for managing the price book includes the ability to customize and add tasks, change profit margins, bill out rates, make global updates and provides a real-time integration with the industries' top field service management software. The price book database includes tasks, times, parts, images, diagrams, upgrades, cross sells, and features more than 120 prebuilt option/recommendation boards. Profit Rhino also offers a powerful mobile selling tool that allows technicians to present options to the homeowner featuring financing choices helping to increase average ticket size and more closed jobs. Profit Rhino's system is specifically designed for HVAC, Plumbing and Electrical home service contractors.

