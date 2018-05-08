PaySimple Announces Real-Time Data Integration with QuickBooks Online

DENVER, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PaySimple, a leading Service Commerce platform for businesses, today announced their latest integration with leading accounting software, QuickBooks Online. The PaySimple and QuickBooks Online integration combines the power of PaySimple's payment acceptance software, with the bookkeeping features of QuickBooks Online, giving merchants critical insight into their business's financial status.

When merchants connect their PaySimple and QuickBooks Online accounts, PaySimple payment data will automatically sync in QuickBooks Online in real-time. The integration runs in the background, requiring very little management from merchants and ensuring accurate accounting and tax reporting, a necessity for busy small business owners.

Manually uploading payment data into an accounting software is time consuming and subject to human errors, which can cause problems at tax time or when the business needs to share their books with another entity.

The PaySimple/QuickBooks Online integration is designed to solve this challenge with real-time syncing, eliminating lag time between a business's payment activities and their QuickBooks Online account. Transactions are updated in QuickBooks Online as soon as they settle when initiated through PaySimple, so there are never any discrepancies.

"PaySimple is dedicated to helping business owners focus on their passion by making payment collection easy and cost effective," said PaySimple President, David Sharp, "By integrating with QuickBooks online, we can go a step further by helping business owners ensure accurate accounting and tax reporting."

"We are giving our customers a distinct advantage by being able to sync PaySimple payment data with their accounting software," said Jim Olson, VP of Product at PaySimple. "Manual data entry is simply a waste of time, so this integration automates the process and reduces costly errors."

The PaySimple and QuickBooks Online integration is included at no additional cost in the PaySimple Pro and Enterprise offerings. PaySimple allows business owners to accept credit and debit cards, ACH, eChecks and recurring payments, making it a perfect option for service businesses in industries such as: home services, professional services, gym and fitness studios, schools and more.

Setting up the PaySimple/QuickBooks Online integration is as simple as a few clicks. Merchants can see their QuickBooks Online account start to update with all new transaction activity within two hours of activating the integration.

To learn more about connecting your PaySimple account with your QuickBooks Online account, or to sign up for a payment gateway through PaySimple, click here.

PaySimple is the leading Service Commerce platform for businesses, supporting the success of over 17,000 companies in the United States. PaySimple enables businesses to market services, accept payments, and retain customers using one end-to-end solution that covers everything from payments and appointments, to online sales and customer management. Products include: Service Point of Sale, Payment Forms & Online Store, Appointment Scheduling, credit card and e-check processing, Recurring Billing, Mobile Payments, Secure Customer Management, e-Invoicing, cash flow reporting, and more.

