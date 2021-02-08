PaySimple Welcomes Jamie Chomas as Vice President of Integrated Partnerships

PaySimple enables SaaS companies to integrate payments technology and accept all major credit cards and process ACH payments from a secure, PCI DSS-compliant solution directly within the software or mobile application experience. PaySimple's integrated payments technology is the payments engine behind EverCommerce as well as over 80 other service-based SaaS companies ranging from healthcare to fitness to home improvement.

"We are excited to have Jamie join our team as we focus on making our integrated payment solution more widely available to vertical-specific software companies," said David Sharp, CEO of PaySimple. "Her expertise in building B2B relationships in the fintech and digital payments industries will be instrumental as we focus on helping even more service-based companies manage cash flow and grow their businesses."

PaySimple's Integrated Payments Program is a competitive profit-sharing program that allows SaaS companies to build a predictable and scalable revenue stream with monthly residual income on payments transacted through their software. This simple payment integration provides companies with full control over their payment experience and empowers their end users to accept payments anywhere, anytime.

"I look forward to working with our partners to help them scale their businesses with seamless payments experiences. PaySimple is known for reliable service and engaged customer care – we bring this same high-level attention to our partners," said Chomas. "Our unique approach enables us to work with software companies to expand their offerings, build customer loyalty and trust, and deliver secure, omni-channel payment experiences to their end customers."

About PaySimple

PaySimple is the leading payment management solution for service-based businesses, powering the cashflow of over 20,000 companies in the United States. PaySimple partners with businesses to drive growth with flexible payment and billing solutions such as credit card, debit card, ACH transfers, recurring billing, and online payment, and offers personalized customer service to suit their unique and varied needs. PaySimple offers an all-in-one payment, billing and customer management solution. For more information visit www.paysimple.com.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce is a leading service commerce platform, providing the top marketing, business management, and customer engagement solutions to more than 400,000 service businesses across the globe. Specializing in Home & Field Services, Health Services, and Fitness & Wellness industries, EverCommerce develops, acquires, and transforms mission-critical software that helps service-based businesses accelerate growth, streamline operations, and increase retention. Its digital and mobile software & payment solutions create predictable, informed, and convenient experiences between customers and their service providers. Learn more at EverCommerce.com.

