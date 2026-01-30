Paytient Recognized by Modern Healthcare for Transforming Patient Experience

COLUMBIA, Mo., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paytient, a leader in innovative healthcare affordability and payment solutions, was awarded Modern Healthcare's 2025 Best in Business Award in the Patient Experience and Engagement category.

While the award highlights Paytient's rapid deployment of the Medicare Prescription Payment Plan (M3P)—powering nearly half the market—this recognition underscores a broader shift in the industry: Paytient has become the essential infrastructure partner for insurers and employers seeking to bridge the gap between coverage and access.

Modern Healthcare 2025 Best in Business Awards

Explosive Growth and Adoption 2025 served as a watershed year for Paytient's healthcare affordability platform. As rising deductibles and costs collided with a workforce demanding greater choice and personalization, the need for flexible payment options became acute. Consequently, Paytient experienced unprecedented adoption across both commercial and regulated lines of business as organizations sought infrastructure to make their benefits usable.

Ubiquitous Utility: In 2025, members utilized Paytient at over 30,000 unique healthcare merchants, proving that employees value the freedom to access care from the providers they choose rather than restricted networks.

In 2025, members utilized Paytient at over 30,000 unique healthcare merchants, proving that employees value the freedom to access care from the providers they choose rather than restricted networks. Scaling Impact: The velocity of care enabled by Paytient has accelerated dramatically The velocity of care enabled by Paytient has accelerated dramatically. In 2025 alone, the platform facilitated 200% of the total care volume delivered in the company's entire history prior to that year.

"This award acknowledges that affordability is the critical missing link in modern benefit design," said Brian Whorley, Founder and CEO of Paytient. "Whether for a Medicare beneficiary or an employee on a standard commercial plan, policy and coverage only work when they are financially accessible. We are honored by this recognition, which affirms our partnership with forward-thinking employers and insurers. Together, we are ensuring that no member has to choose between their physical health and their financial security."

Redefining the Currency of Care for Employers For self-funded employers and commercial health plans, Paytient solves the conflict between rising costs and workforce health. With 40% of employer-insured individuals reporting they avoid care due to cost, traditional coverage often fails to translate into actual care.

Paytient redefines the "currency of care" by embedding a flexible payment layer directly into the health plan. This infrastructure allows employers to move from a "one-size-fits-all" approach to a personalized experience where employees have the power to pay.

The Modern Healthcare editors selected Paytient based on its ability to turn complex policy into immediate impact and deliver measurable ROI for plan sponsors:

Closing the Access Gap: 80% of members accessed care they would have otherwise skipped or delayed due to cost.

80% of members accessed care they would have otherwise skipped or delayed due to cost. Improving Workforce Stability: 94% of members reported reduced financial stress, and employers saw 23% lower turnover among Paytient users compared to non-users.

94% of members reported reduced financial stress, and employers saw 23% lower turnover among Paytient users compared to non-users. Better Outcomes: 78% of users stated they are healthier overall due to the program.

The entire list of winners can be found in the Jan. 12, 2026, issue of Modern Healthcare magazine, and profiles of all the honorees are available online at ModernHealthcare.com/best-in-business-2025 .

About Paytient Paytient is the standard for healthcare affordability and payment innovation. Paytient empowers individuals to access care when they need it and pay over time—interest-free and without fees. More than 6,000 employers and insurers offer Paytient, putting over $2 billion in healthcare purchasing power directly into members' hands, bridging the gap between coverage and cost, delivering savings for individuals, employers, insurers and providers.

About Modern Healthcare Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to www.modernhealthcare.com/subscriptions .

Media Contact:

Kristin Laughlin

Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Paytient Technologies