Paytm Canada Launches the First Bill Pay Rewards Platform

Canadians can pay their bills with the Paytm app by using their bank account, debit card, some credit cards or via cash at over 6,000 Canada Post locations with no transaction fees. This new offering furthers Paytm Canada's continued effort to provide a convenient and superior bill payment experience for Canadians.

"Consumers will increasingly choose digital channels to access all kinds of financial services if they are offered a superior experience," said Harinder Takhar, CEO, Paytm Canada. "Paytm Canada is improving and modernizing the experience of managing day-to-day finances for Canadians, and we will continue to build secure digital products and services that promote a rewarding experience."

The Paytm mobile app rewards and cash back platform includes a robust offering of rewards and a consumer-friendly points formula without any annual or transaction fees. And, consumers can access it no matter how they pay their bills – through cash, debit card, bank account or credit card.

The Paytm Canada mobile app is available for free download from the Google Play store, Apple Store and at www.paytm.ca.

About Paytm Canada

Paytm Canada is an internationally recognized payments and financial services company based in Toronto that offers a mobile payments and commerce platform to consumers. Paytm Canada is a subsidiary of Paytm, India's largest mobile payments provider with more than 230 million users. In 2017, Paytm Canada launched its first consumer-facing mobile application allowing consumers to pay their bills using multiple payment options with no fees and earn cash back and other rewards via their smartphone. As a registered MSB company regulated by FINTRAC, Paytm offers its users the ability to pay their bills – like utilities, city tax payments, electricity bills – from more than 5,000 billers on its network. For more information about the Paytm app, please visit: www.paytm.ca.

