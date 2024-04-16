PayToMe.co Featured in the Authoritative Nilson Report 1260

Alongside FinTech Titans like Stripe, Visa, and Mastercard.

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PayToMe.co, an international award-winning digital Fintech company, proudly announces its inclusion in the March 2024 edition of the Nilson Report. Featured alongside global giants such as Stripe, Visa, and Mastercard, this recognition underscores PayToMe.co's role as a transformative force within the fintech industry. For more insights into our accomplishments, visit Nilson Report Issue 1260.

Nilson Report PayToMe.co + Plaid

For over 50 years, the Nilson Report has been the leading voice in the card payment sector, delivering unparalleled business intelligence, comprehensive statistics, and incisive industry coverage. PayToMe.co's recognition in this authoritative publication highlights the company's impactful contributions to the digital payment landscape.

PayToMe.co has made remarkable strides, enhancing its platform with trailblazing digital invoicing services that span over 100 countries and its unique Text-to-Pay technology, specifically tailored to meet the evolving demands of the global market. This innovation is critical for sectors such as travel, hospitality, and e-commerce, where PayToMe.co has established itself as a frontrunner in providing seamless, AI-enhanced, and customer-focused payment solutions.

Further fortifying its fintech offerings, PayToMe.co's collaboration with Stripe Connect exemplifies a deep commitment to optimizing platform-based payments, promoting the Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) model. This integration, combined with a strategic alliance with Plaid, broadens PayToMe.co's reach, granting access to a comprehensive network of financial institutions, thus enriching its Payment-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provisions.

The feature in the Nilson Report illuminates PayToMe.co's astute and synergistic approach to partnerships and underscores the pivotal role that the company's patented technologies play in shaping the future of fintech innovation. This distinction mirrors PayToMe.co's successful strategy and its visionary commitment to revolutionizing the global payments landscape.

Mike Ulker, CEO of PayToMe.co, reflects on this accomplishment: "Our inclusion in the Nilson Report, amid such distinguished company, affirms our trailblazing initiatives in the fintech domain. This accolade propels us further on our journey to transform financial services, as we continue to make transactions secure, efficient, and universally accessible."

About PayToMe.co:

Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, PayToMe.co is an award-winning leader in the fintech revolution, renowned for its commitment to innovation and security. As a trusted Platform and Reseller Partner of Plaid and Stripe Connect, PayToMe.co delivers pioneering Payment-as-a-Service (PaaS), Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS), and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions to a global clientele. Our technologies empower businesses to transform their payment systems and explore new revenue streams. Discover more about our transformative journey at PayToMe.co.

