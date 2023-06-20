Payton Mayes Celebrated as a Most Admired CEO by Dallas Business Journal

Mayes honored at event on June 15 for his excellence in leadership and community influence

IRVING, Texas, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JPI's Chief Executive Officer, Payton Mayes, has been recognized as a 2023 Most Admired CEO Award winner by the Dallas Business Journal (DBJ) for his outstanding performance in guiding a company to success and contributing to the overall growth of the North Texas business community.

Payton exemplifies an admired CEO through his hungry, humble, and people-first approach to business. "It's an honor to be recognized alongside so many outstanding leaders in our community," commented Payton Mayes, CEO of JPI. "At JPI, we continue to be laser-focused on best-in-class people, technology, and processes that help us be recognized as one of the leaders in the market. I'm humbled to have the opportunity to lead this organization that has an amazing legacy and look forward to all that is to come."

The Most Admired CEO Awards honor the executives who inspire those around them, hold their employees, products, and services in the highest regard, run their companies with integrity, and are shining examples of how all companies should be run and managed. Honorees were celebrated at a special awards dinner on June 15 and will be featured in a special publication in print and online by the DBJ.

Mayes joined JPI as the Central region's managing partner in 2019, bringing more than 20 years of experience originating and managing real estate as well as operating company investments. He was promoted to chief executive officer in 2021 and has played a crucial role in expanding JPI's market rate portfolio as well as expanding into the affordable housing market, helping to meet the growing and diverse housing needs in DFW and Southern California.

Every year that Payton has served as JPI's CEO, the company has been awarded DBJ's Top Multifamily Developer and has been named by Real Page as Dallas-Fort Worth's Most Active Developer. In 2023, JPI was also recognized by the National Multifamily Housing Council as the fastest-growing developer and the second fastest-growing builder in the U.S.

Perhaps his most important achievement, Payton has quickly earned the trust and buy-in of the entire JPI team.

"When Payton joined the team in 2019, it was evident from the start that he is a leader who lives out his values through his actions and words," commented Missy Hubbell, chief people officer at JPI. "His unwavering commitment to lead our 'People First' culture is demonstrated daily through his genuine care for our people and the vision he casts for our combined successes as a team. One of Payton's greatest gifts is the ability to inspire and motivate our team to share in his passion for excellence. We are extremely lucky to have such a dedicated and humble leader and are extremely proud he has received this award for his accomplishments."

About this award: The Most Admired CEO award features 30 honorees that are CEOs or hold an equivalent position at a company or organization in North Texas. A panel of judges selected nominees based on an online submission. JPI did not pay to participate in this award. To view additional disclosures about rankings, awards, and recognition, please click here .

About JPI

JPI is a national developer, builder, and investment manager of Class A multifamily assets across the U.S., with over 9,000 apartment homes under development. Recognized by NMHC as the 8th largest and fastest growing developer in the U.S., JPI is headquartered in Irving, Texas, and has two offices in Southern California. With a 33-year history of successful developments throughout major U.S. markets and an unparalleled depth of industry-specific experience, JPI stands among the most active privately held real estate companies in the country. JPI's leadership team has comprehensive experience in multifamily developments – ranging from low-density garden apartments and mid- to high-density wrap and podium projects to senior-living communities and mixed-use high-rise developments. The firm offers investment management, predevelopment, underwriting, marketing, and asset management services as well as construction, financial, and administrative services. To learn more about JPI, please visit JPI.com.

