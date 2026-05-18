Paytrie Enables CADC Stablecoin-Powered Remittances from Canada to The World

CALGARY, AB, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paytrie announced that CADC, a Canadian dollar stablecoin issued by Loon, is being leveraged to support fast, affordable remittance flows from Canada to international markets, beginning with Mexico and Nigeria.

Paytrie Brings CADC Stablecoin-Powered Remittances to Canadians

The flow enables Canadian users to move value from Canadian dollars into CADC, convert CADC into USDC, and route USDC through the Circle Payments Network for local currency payout in the recipient market. This creates a new pathway for Canadians to send money abroad using stablecoin infrastructure while maintaining a regulated Canadian entry point.

This marks the first time a Canadian stablecoin is being used to support a remittance use case, demonstrating how Canadian dollar-backed digital assets can be applied to real-world cross-border payments.

Canada is a diaspora country, with millions of Canadians maintaining personal, family, and financial ties across borders. For many households, remittances are essential to how families support one another globally.

"Canada is home to communities with deep ties around the world, and Canadians need better ways to send money across borders," said Jason Tong, CEO of Paytrie. "For the first time, a Canadian dollar stablecoin is being used to help power fast and affordable remittances from Canada. CADC gives Canadians a familiar Canadian dollar starting point, while USDC and global stablecoin infrastructure help move value across borders more efficiently."

The announcement builds on Paytrie's role as a Canadian stablecoin infrastructure company and its registration as a Payment Service Provider with the Bank of Canada. Paytrie is also registered as a Money Services Business with FINTRAC.

"This is an important proof point for Canadian stablecoins," added Tong. "CADC can become part of real payment flows that solve practical problems for Canadians, starting with remittances and expanding into broader cross-border payment use cases."

How the Flow Works

A Canadian sender starts with Canadian dollars. Canadian dollars are converted into CADC through Paytrie. CADC is converted into USDC through Paytrie's 24/7 liquidity providers. USDC is routed through Circle Payments Network. USDC is converted into local currency through a regulated Circle Payments Network Beneficiary Financial Institution. The recipient receives local currency in their bank account.

About Paytrie

Paytrie is a Canadian stablecoin infrastructure company that helps individuals and businesses buy, sell, and move stablecoins including USDC and CADC through simple, compliant, and developer-friendly infrastructure.

Paytrie is registered as a Payment Service Provider with the Bank of Canada and as a Money Services Business with FINTRAC.

Media Contact:

Jason Tong

6479489620

[email protected]

SOURCE Paytrie