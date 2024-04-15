PAYZLI ANNOUNCES THE SELECTION OF MICHAEL LACAPRIA TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

TAMPA, Fla., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United Payment Systems, LLC doing business as Payzli® today announced the selection of Michael Lacapria as a director to Payzli's Board of Directors. Mr. Lacapria was selected to serve on Payzli's Board by Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. ("Esquire") in connection with Esquire's $6 million strategic fintech investment in Payzli.

Payzli today announced the selection of Michael Lacapria as a director to Payzli's Board of Directors. Post this Payzli today announced the selection of Michael Lacapria as a director to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Lacapria has over 20 years of experience as a leader in the financial services industry. Since 2018, he has served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Esquire and its wholly owned subsidiary, Esquire Bank, National Association.

"I am grateful for the trust and support of Esquire's executive management team in selecting me to serve on Payzli's Board. My focus, along with the other board members, will be to enhance Payzli's corporate and financial governance while ensuring that both Payzli and Esquire's strategic goals are aligned as we deploy capital and resources for both companies' future growth and success," said Mr. Lacapria.

"Mr. Lacapria is a valuable addition to our Board as we invest in our future fintech solutions that will deliver unique technology and payment processing solutions across diverse merchant verticals," said Naim Hamdar, Co-Founder and President at Payzli.

Payzli is an end-to-end payment technology company that acts as a single source for payment services, business management software, web enablement and mobile solutions. It is also a registered Independent Sales Organization of Esquire Bank.

About Payzli

Payzli represents the forefront of payment technology, offering a comprehensive suite of next-generation payment services, proprietary business management software, and tailored web and mobile solutions. For more information about how Payzli is reshaping the payment landscape, visit www.payzli.com.

SOURCE Payzli