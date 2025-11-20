Payzli Ranked #347 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Payzli today announced it ranked No. 347 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 31st year. Payzli grew 214% during this period.

Payzli's co-founder and chief product and technology officer, Kapil Pershad, credits the "the 3 P's of Payzli - our people, our products, and our partners" with the company's 214% revenue growth. He said, "Making the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list is both humbling and energizing. It affirms the strength of the Payzli ethos: our people, whose expertise and dedication drive continuous innovation, our products which are reshaping the future of payments and agentic commerce and our partners, whose trust and collaboration propel our growth. This recognition reflects not only the momentum we have built, but also the shared commitment that defines Payzli. It stands as a testament to what can be achieved when exceptional talent, purposeful technology, and strong partnerships come together."

"Earning a spot on the Deloitte 500 is a powerful validation of the vision, resilience, and relentless execution that defines Payzli. Ranking 347 is not just a milestone; it's a reflection of the incredible team behind our company who continue to challenge what's possible in payments and fintech. This recognition reinforces our mission to innovate boldly, scale responsibly, and lead with integrity as we build the future of commerce," said Naim Hamdar, co-founder and chief revenue officer.

"This year's rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum," said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio leader and partner, Deloitte Tax LLP. "More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority of the top ten are first-time entrants — demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors. As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings."

Overall, 2025 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 122% to 29,738% over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 1,079%.

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About Payzli

Payzli is a full-service acquirer\fintech with seamless and direct integrations with Visa, Fiserv, and TSYS. We make accepting payments simpler, affordable, and accessible for businesses of all sizes and risk levels with a powerful suite of merchant services, including in-person payment processing, advanced online gateway, AI-powered point of sale, mobile and contactless payment solutions. An all-in-one payments solution for ISOs, agents, developers, and independent software vendors. For more information, please email [email protected] or visit payzli.com.

