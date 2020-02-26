Pazazz Apples Prevail in Blind Taste Test

The January 2020 study, commissioned by Honeybear Brands and conducted by Leede Research and Churchill Group, found 57 percent of participants preferred the taste of Pazazz apples over the eight comparable varieties sampled. The next most favorable variety was Cosmic Crisp, with 26 percent preference.

"With Honeycrisp being ranked the number one apple in the country, it was not surprising that participants were almost all Honeycrisp fans, but it was interesting that 91 percent of them selected Pazazz as their favorite over their beloved Honeycrisp," says Don Roper, VP sales and marketing, Honeybear Brands. "Repeatedly we heard respondents gush over the robust flavor of Pazazz and their desire for a tangy apple. Pazazz delivers that. Its profile is perfectly balanced with both sweet and tart. When the majority of self-described Honeycrisp lovers choose Pazazz as their favorite tasting apple, it certainly reiterates the fact that this is a special apple."

Taste testers were female, ages 31-52, primary shoppers for their home with at least one child. They purchased apples at least once per month.

Pazazz: The Jolly Rancher of Apples

Pazazz apples have been described as the "jolly rancher" of apples based on its unique flavor profile. Developed in Minnesota, Pazazz is grown by generational family growers in Minnesota, New York, Washington state, Nova Scotia and distributed nationally.

Pazazz has a flavor all its own with a perfectly balanced sweet and tart flavor profile. This clean and refreshing variety packs a strong crunch with flavor that does not fade as the season progresses, making it a perfect year-round option. Pazazz sales continue to steadily rise as the variety continues to surprise tired apples lovers with its unique flavor.

Apples by the Numbers

According to the US Apple Org in its Freshlook IRI, apples still top the fruit list and comprise $4.3 Billion in shopper spend annually. An apple a day costs the shopper $4.00 per week on average with shoppers opting for the #1 variety or organic assortments which cost 1.5x more.

Apple Heath Benefits

Apples remain the number one fruit not only because they are delicious, but they offer a myriad of health benefits, making them an easy, good-for-you snack.

Apples provide soluble fiber and polyphenols and can help lower blood pressure and risk of stroke. Additionally, apples lower the risk of diabetes, promotes bone health, helps fight asthma, and promotes good gut. Visit PazazzApple.com to learn more.

About Honeybear Brands

Honeybear is a leading grower and developer of premium apple varieties. Family owned and operated for more than forty years, Honeybear still employs the same hands-on, personal attention to each and every apple variety produced while holding to responsible sustainability practices. As a leading vertically integrated, dual hemisphere grower, packer, shipper, Honeybear offers supply of premium apples and pears on a year-round basis. Honeybear Brands is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wescott Agri Products. For more information about Honeybear, visit www.honeybearbrands.com and follow us on Facebook.

Pazazz™ and Honeybear® are trademark of Wescott Agri Products.

