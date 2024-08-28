Paze Online Checkout Experience Added for Sephora's Beauty Insider Loyalty Members

Customers to enjoy a convenient new way to check out online, offered by their bank or credit union

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Early Warning Services, LLC announced today that the PazeSM online checkout option is now available at Sephora for members of its Beauty Insider Loyalty program. Paze is a convenient way to check out online offered by participating banks and credit unions, including Bank of America, Capital One, Chase, PNC Bank, Truist, US Bank, and Wells Fargo, that requires no manual entry of card information, no third-party app, and no Paze username or password to remember. With more than 40 million members, Sephora's Beauty Insider Loyalty program is a free rewards program in the United States and Canada that lets customers earn points on all their merchandise purchases and redeem those points for rewards.

"At Sephora, we continue to put our customers at the center of our business and seek out innovative ways for them to shop and enjoy their favorite beauty products," said Stefan Jensen, vice president, treasurer, Sephora. "Our focus has always been on providing a seamless shopping experience, and we're excited to offer Paze to our most loyal shoppers. Through our integration of Paze, Beauty Insider members will have even more flexibility, along with a convenient way, to check out online."

Developed and operated by Early Warning Services, Paze combines a consumer's eligible debit and credit cards in a single digital wallet to enable shoppers to make purchases online without entering their card information. There are no third-party Paze apps to download or Paze passwords to remember, and transactions are tokenized, bringing added security to checkout because the actual card number is not shared with merchants. And because it's offered by a customer's bank or credit union, they can feel confident using it to check out online.

Additional benefits of Paze for consumers include:

Convenience: Paze combines a consumer's eligible debit and credit cards from participating banks and credit unions into one wallet. Customers can access all their eligible cards in one place and make online purchases without manually entering their card numbers at checkout. After activation, shoppers can check out quickly.





Paze combines a consumer's eligible debit and credit cards from participating banks and credit unions into one wallet. Customers can access all their eligible cards in one place and make online purchases without manually entering their card numbers at checkout. After activation, shoppers can check out quickly. Added security: Through tokenization, all card account numbers are replaced with a unique number so card numbers are not shared with merchants at checkout.





Through tokenization, all card account numbers are replaced with a unique number so card numbers are not shared with merchants at checkout. Confidence: Paze is offered by participating banks or credit unions consumers already know, so shoppers can feel confident using it to check out online.

"Sephora continues to embrace innovation in payments, and Paze provides their Beauty Insider members merchants an even better online checkout experience," said Catherine Murchie, head of operations, Paze. "This collaboration marks a significant milestone in enhancing the customer experience, providing Sephora shoppers with a seamless and efficient way to complete their purchases."

Paze will be available nationally later in 2024 through participating banks and credit unions. To learn more about how Paze offers a convenient way to check out online, please visit www.paze.com.

About Paze

Paze is a reimagined online checkout solution that banks and credit unions offer to consumers and merchants, combining all eligible debit and credit cards into a single wallet and eliminating manual card entry. Solving long-standing challenges in e-commerce, Paze provides an easy experience for consumers and merchants alike. At general availability, more than 150 million debit and credit cards will be available to consumers for making online purchases. To learn more about Paze, visit www.paze.com. Paze is operated by Early Warning Services, LLC, an innovator in financial and risk management solutions.

About Sephora

Sephora is the world's leading global prestige beauty retail brand. With 52,000 passionate employees operating in 34 markets, Sephora connects customers and beauty brands within the world's most trusted and dynamic beauty community. We serve a highly engaged community of hundreds of millions of beauty followers across our global omnichannel network of more than 3,000 stores and iconic flagships, and our e-commerce and digital platforms, offering personalized and immersive seamless experiences across every touchpoint. With our curation of close to 500 brands and our own label, Sephora Collection, we offer the most unique and diverse range of prestige beauty products, tailored to our customers' needs from fragrance to make-up, haircare, skincare and beyond, as we constantly reimagine the world of prestige beauty.

Since our inception in 1969 in Limoges, France, and as part of the LVMH Group since 1997, we have been disrupting the prestige beauty retail industry. Today, we continue to break with convention to drive our mission: champion a world of inspiration and inclusion where everyone can celebrate their beauty.

For more information, visit: https://www.sephora.com/about-us and @Sephora on social media. For media inquiries, please visit our Sephora Newsroom or email [email protected].

Some merchants may require account setup to make purchases.

Paze and the Paze related marks are wholly owned by Early Warning Services, LLC and are used herein under license. Other product and company names mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Early Warning Services, LLC