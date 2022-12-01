Pazos Law Group, P.A. Joins Bernheim Kelley Battista & Bliss, LLC

MIAMI, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, December 5, 2022, the team at Pazos Law Group, P.A. will join the firm of Bernheim Kelley Battista & Bliss.

Bernheim Kelley and Pazos Law Group are proud to announce that beginning this Monday, December 5, 2022, Pazos Law Group attorneys and staff will join the team at Bernheim Kelley to continue to provide their clients with excellent service as part of Bernheim Kelley's plaintiff's litigation firm.

Bernheim Kelley

Pazos Law Group, P.A., est. 2013, has been helping clients for years to achieve the best results in their property and casualty cases. Bernheim Kelley, est. 2004, is a full-service personal injury, product liability, consumer advocate and property and casualty law firm.

"I am proud to be joining forces with Bernheim Kelley and look forward to broadening the services offered to our clients to include a wide array of plaintiff's rights," said Nadia Pazos, owner and Managing Partner of Pazos Law Group. "Like Pazos Law Group, Bernheim Kelley puts an enormous amount of focus on its clients and getting them the best results," said Jesse Bernheim, owner and CEO of Bernheim Kelley.

For more information, you can call 888-530-1212 or visit https://realjustice.com/.

Contact:

888-530-1212

[email protected]

SOURCE Pazos Law Group