P&B Truck Accessories Continues Partnership with Madison Ziebart for Superior Truck Services

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- P&B Truck Accessories, the leading truck accessories store in Madison, Wisconsin, is proud to announce the continuation of its partnership with Madison Ziebart, one of the most reputable names in the truck bed protection industry. This partnership allows P&B Truck Accessories to continue offering customers the best in truck bed liners, tonneau covers, and other truck bed protection products.

"Our partnership with Madison Ziebart has been a great success, and we are proud to continue offering our customers their high-quality products," said Steve Clausen, owner of P&B Truck Accessories. "These products are designed to provide superior protection and durability, ensuring that our customers' trucks are always looking their best."

In addition to truck bed liners and tonneau covers, P&B Truck Accessories also offers a wide variety of other truck accessories. Our selection includes running boards, nerf bars, vent visors, bug deflectors, and much more.

Furthermore, P&B's sister company Ziebart also performs rust proofing, paint protection/ppf, detailing for trucks, and window tints as well as remote starters. On our website, you can also find a wide range of truck accessories for specific truck models like Ford, Chevy, Ram and more. You can find accessories like bed liners, tonneau covers, floor mats, and more that are specifically designed to fit your truck.

At P&B Truck Accessories, we understand that every truck is unique, and we are dedicated to helping you find the perfect accessories for your specific needs. Our knowledgeable and friendly staff is always happy to answer any questions you may have and help you find the perfect accessories for your truck.

If you're looking for the best truck accessories in Madison, WI, look no further than P&B Truck Accessories. Visit our website or give us a call at (608-222-4499) to learn more about our products and services. Don't hesitate to contact us with any questions or to schedule an appointment. Let us help you make your truck the best it can be!

Contact:

Steve Clausen

P&B Truck Accessories

608-222-4499

[email protected]

SOURCE P&B Truck Accessories