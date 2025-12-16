PB5STAR UNVEILS THE PB5 COSMIC

Born from the same team that helped grow Vionic into a top-20 global shoe brand, the PB5 Cosmic introduces Nebulon™ next-gen micro-cell foam core technology. This advanced material provides exceptional shock absorption, responsive rebound, and flexibility, all in premium buttery-soft leather. The result is a shoe that feels great for travel, grabbing coffee with friends, or a social rally, because the modern player's life doesn't stop at the court's edge.

"We've leveraged 30 years of biomechanical expertise to engineer a shoe that performs at the highest level, then we wrapped it in an easygoing lifestyle upper meant to blend into real life, clean, understated, and ready for whatever comes before or after a rally, day to night," said Chris Gallagher, Founder & CEO at PB5star . "Our customers aren't just playing sports; they're traveling, meeting friends, running errands, and living full lives outside their court time. The Cosmic gives them one incredible shoe that keeps up with everything, without sacrificing performance or style."

WHAT MAKES THE PB5 COSMIC UNIQUE?

The PB5 Cosmic stands out as the ultimate lifestyle-performance hybrid, bridging the gap between court play and everyday comfort. Key features include:

Nebulon™ Foam Core : Revolutionary core technology delivering exceptional shock absorption, responsive rebound, and superior flexibility for all-day comfort.





Leather Uppers : Soft leather construction provides durability and a sophisticated look that transitions seamlessly from court to street.





Contoured, Cushioned Footbed : Engineered for all-day support with anatomical contouring that cradles your foot through every movement, whether you're on the court or simply going about your day.





Versatile Performance Design : Built for the everyday player who refuses to compromise; stable enough for social play, comfortable enough for all-day wear.





Lifestyle-First Aesthetic : A contemporary silhouette that pairs perfectly with PB5star pickleball apparel or your favorite casual wear, making it the only shoe you need to pack.





: A contemporary silhouette that pairs perfectly with PB5star pickleball apparel or your favorite casual wear, making it the only shoe you need to pack. Cosmic Comfort Technology: Every element works together to create a shoe that feels like walking on clouds while delivering stability and support.

The PB5 Cosmic was designed for the reality of how people play today, from novices to enthusiasts, the PB5 Cosmic proves you don't have to choose between performance and everyday comfort; you can have both.

Available Now: The Court Shoe is priced at $129. Men's styles are offered in sizes 7–13 and a variety of colors, and women's styles are available in sizes 5–10 and multiple color options. To shop, visit Men's Collection or Women's Collection .

ABOUT PB5STAR

PB5star is the premier footwear, apparel, and game gear company dedicated to providing high-quality, stylish, and performance-driven footwear and clothing for pickleball, tennis, padel, and other racquet sports enthusiasts. Our mission is to help players feel amazing, look incredible, and play better than ever while also offering sports casual shoes for everyday wear. PB5star combines innovative design with premium materials and 30 years of bio-mechanic expertise to create stellar footwear. We're proud to support the sport lifestyle at every level. For more information:

Website: https://www.pb5star.com

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@pb5star.official

Instagram: https://instagram.com/pb5star.official

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093712819332

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsBNsIKHavBej2o67hX7leQ

MEDIA CONTACT

For media inquiries, product samples, and interview requests, please contact:

IFP Communications

Samantha Epstein

[email protected]

SOURCE PB5Star