RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The PBA World Series of Bowling (WSOB) XVII, a destination event for professional bowlers across the globe, will be broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+ for the first time next season as part of CBS Sports' 35 hours of 2026 PBA Tour coverage.

The PBA WSOB XVII will take place April 29 through May 12 in the greater Minneapolis area. The landmark event includes five PBA Tour title events and — for the first time in history — a concurrent PBA50 World Series of Bowling.

PBA World Series of Bowling XVII Headlines 2026 PBA Tour on CBS

Additional events that will air on CBS and CBS Sports Network next season include USA vs. The World, the PBA Elite League: Battle of the Brands and PBA Norm Duke Open.

"The PBA and CBS Sports have enjoyed a storied history, and we're excited to take the partnership to unprecedented levels in 2026," said Tom Clark, PBA Tour Commissioner. "Eight different PBA events, all live with extended coverage, including two CBS broadcasts, is incredible news for our fans."

The first of two CBS broadcast windows kicks off the network's coverage on April 4 with USA vs. The World.

Captains EJ Tackett and Jason Belmonte, who were ranked as the top two players of the past 25 PBA Tour seasons, will build their respective teams from a selection of top American and international talents.

Belmonte's international squad dominated the Americans in the most recent USA vs. The World match, which was held in 2023. The Australian and 15-time major champion will look to replicate his winning formula at Columbus Square Bowling Palace in Columbus, Ohio.

Tackett has taken control of his rivalry with Belmonte, winning all three PBA Player of the Year honors since USA's defeat in 2023. With his elevation to USA captain, Tackett hopes to leave a stronger thumbprint on the team and propel the Americans to victory.

This year's PBA WSOB XVII and PBA50 WSOB IV, which will be hosted by three bowling centers in surrounding Minneapolis, promises to be a milestone collaboration.

Not only will this be the first instance of both WSOBs being held together, but it will mark the return of the PBA50 Tour to national television for the first time since 2009.

On May 9-12, CBS Sports Network will cover four PBA animal pattern championships and all four PBA50 WSOB championships, including the PBA50 World Championship.

Five hours of live coverage each night will include PBA Tour semifinal and championship rounds as well as a PBA50 Tour championship round.

The PBA World Championship, the fifth and final major title event of the season, will be broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+ on June 13 from Strobl Arena inside Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park, Mich. The finals will be preceded by a semifinal round on CBS Sports Network.

The prevailing storyline entering this year's PBA WSOB XVII is EJ Tackett's pursuit of an unprecedented fourth consecutive PBA World Championship title.

An action-packed June continues with coverage of the PBA Elite League: Battle of the Brands and PBA Norm Duke Open from Steel City Bowl and Brews in Bethlehem, Pa.

The PBA Elite League featured a revamped format last season, dividing players into teams based on their respective bowling ball manufacturing brands. Rivalries are renewed this season in pursuit of the second annual Manufacturer's Cup, which will be awarded in an extended stepladder finals on June 20.

The PBA Norm Duke Open will take the place of the PBA Tour Finals, a CBS Sports staple since 2017. Following qualifying rounds June 15-19, eight finalists will compete for the title June 21 in a five-hour thriller on CBS Sports Network.

The 2026 season will mark CBS Sports' 14th consecutive season with coverage of the PBA Tour.

PBA on CBS Schedule

Bolded shows air live on CBS and Paramount+

Non-bolded shows air live on CBS Sports Network

April 4 — USA vs. The World — Columbus, Ohio

PBA World Series of Bowling XVII — Minneapolis

May 9 — PBA Animal Pattern 1 Championship

May 10 — PBA Animal Pattern 2 Championship

May 11 — PBA Animal Pattern 3 Championship

May 12 — PBA Animal Pattern 4 Championship

June 13 — PBA World Championship — Allen Park, Mich.

June 20 — PBA Elite League: Battle of the Brands — Bethlehem, Pa.

June 21 — PBA Norm Duke Open — Bethlehem, Pa.

SOURCE PBA