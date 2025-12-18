PBC Conference 2026 will highlight Cannabis Banking impact of Federal Cannabis Rescheduling

WASHINGTON, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Trump administration's decision to reschedule cannabis to Schedule III marks the most significant shift in federal cannabis policy in decades. While the change does not eliminate regulatory requirements, it does reduce tax burdens for cannabis operators and opens the door for financial institutions to re-evaluate cannabis banking and lending.

As banks and credit unions rethink their cannabis strategies, PBC Conference provides the ecosystem and connections they need, making it the must-attend event for anyone serious about cannabis banking.

Nationally recognized for bringing together leaders across government and industry, PBC Conference, now in its 7th year, provides a platform to tackle the most pressing challenges in cannabis banking. Past participants have included state cannabis regulators, banking regulators, IRS commissioners, U.S. Senators, Members of Congress, and other high-level policymakers and financial leaders who actively bank the industry.

"This policy shift opens the door for institutions that have been waiting for federal movement, but it also raises new expectations," said PBC Conference CEO Joshua Radbod. "Banks that want to move confidently and stay aligned with regulators need the right expertise and the right community. That's what PBC delivers ."

For institutions entering this sector for the first time, or those looking to deepen their cannabis banking expertise, the PBC Certification Program provides a standardized baseline of knowledge shaped by real-world lessons from experienced cannabis bankers. Built in collaboration with banking experts, the program equips institutions with practical guidance to build and scale sustainable cannabis banking programs.

With momentum accelerating nationwide, PBC Conference will continue to stand as the premier event for payments, banking, and compliance in the cannabis industry.

PBC Conference 2026 will be held in Washington, D.C. on September 9-10, 2026. Register now or visit their website to find out how you can get involved. https://www.pbcconference.com/

More information on the PBC Certification Program can be found at https://www.pbcconference.com/pbc-certification-program

About PBC: Founded in 2018, PBC operates an international portfolio of events, industry resources, and training dedicated to tackling banking and compliance challenges in emerging industries. The PBC team also hosts the CBC Summit, which bridges the gap between the traditional financial ecosystem and the evolving digital asset landscape, with annual summits in both the U.S. and Europe. For more details, visit www.cbcsummit.io.

SOURCE PBC Conference