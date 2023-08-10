PBC publishes 2nd annual Cannabis Banking Directory

News provided by

PBC Conference

10 Aug, 2023, 13:00 ET

PBC Green Pages – Cannabis Banking Directory 2023 edition adds over a dozen new banks and credit unions.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Directory provides vetted list of banks and credit unions that serve the cannabis industry and is published ahead of the annual PBC conference for industry executives."

Building on PBC's mission to provide much-needed resources for the PBC Cannabis Banking Ecosystem™, PBC has updated the Cannabis Banking Directory, which lists cannabis-friendly banks and credit unions.

Continue Reading

Created as a free resource for the industry, with no cost to be listed, the Directory serves as a way to find Banks & Credit Unions that work with Cannabis Related Businesses (CRBs).

The Cannabis Banking Directory is one of several free industry Directories offered by PBC.

PBC's premier offering is a two-day conference held in Washington, D.C. that brings together executives in the cannabis banking industry, as well as those working across cannabis compliance, legislation, regulation, and ancillary businesses that address seed-to-sale tracking, cannabis data, 280E taxes, HR & Payroll, insurance and more.

PBC's annual conference is known for bringing government and industry leaders together. Previous government participation includes IRS Commissioners, Senators, Congressmen/women, State Cannabis Regulators, Banking Regulators, and other federal and state regulators and legislators.

Now in its fourth season, PBC 2023 will once again draw a crowd of 600+ executives and influential thought leaders to Washington, DC for two days of networking and discussing the challenges of payments, banking, and compliance in the cannabis industry.

Attendees will hear the latest from Regulators and Legislators during Keynote Speeches. After participating in engaging panel sessions, attendees can browse leading solutions in the exhibit area and end each day networking with clients, partners, and peers during PBC-hosted happy hours.

The next PBC Conference will be held September 21-22, 2023, in Washington D.C. (REGISTER)

About: PBC Conference was founded in 2018 as an executive-level annual conference for cannabis payments, banking, and compliance and has since expanded to offer additional industry resources (PBC Industry LandscapeCannabis Banking Directory,  Compliance DirectoryPayments Directory, Business Solutions DirectoryCannabis Banking Ecosystem Report). More information at www.pbcconference.com.

The PBC team has recently expanded its portfolio of events with the CBC Summit, which addresses banking & compliance challenges for the crypto industry (www.cbcsummit.io).

Contact:
[email protected] 

SOURCE PBC Conference

Also from this source

PBC announces Congressman Earl Blumenauer as a Keynote Speaker for PBC 2023 Conference

PBC Conference announces Keynote featuring Cannabis Regulators from California, New York, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Massachusetts for 2023 event

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.