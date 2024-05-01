PBC publishes 3rd annual Cannabis Banking Directory

WASHINGTON, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Directory provides a vetted list of banks and credit unions that serve the cannabis industry and is published ahead of the annual PBC Conference for industry executives."

Building on PBC's mission to provide much-needed resources to the PBC Cannabis Banking Ecosystem™, PBC has released the 2024 edition of its Cannabis Banking Directory.

PBC Conference

Created as a free resource for the industry, with no cost to be listed, the Directory serves as a way to find Banks & Credit Unions that work with Cannabis-Related Businesses (CRBs).

The PBC Cannabis Banking Directory is one of several free Industry Resources offered by PBC and complements the recent launch of the PBC Certification Program, which establishes a standardized baseline of knowledge for cannabis bankers and compliance professionals, to meet the industry's demand for qualified talent. The PBC Level I Certificate course is live and is designed for learners keen on grasping the foundational concepts of cannabis banking and compliance.

PBC's premier offering is a two-day conference held in Washington, D.C. that convenes top executives in the cannabis banking industry, as well as those working across cannabis compliance, legislation, regulation, and ancillary businesses that address seed-to-sale tracking, cannabis data, 280E taxes, HR & Payroll, insurance and more.

PBC's annual conference is known for bringing government and industry leaders together. Past participants have included State Cannabis Regulators, Banking Regulators, IRS Commissioners, Senators, Members of Congress, and other federal and state regulators and legislators.

Now in its fifth season, PBC 2024 will again draw a crowd of 500+ executives and influential thought leaders to Washington, D.C. for two days of networking and discussing the challenges of payments, banking, and compliance in the cannabis industry.

Attendees will hear the latest from Regulators and Legislators during Keynote Speeches. After participating in engaging panel sessions, attendees can explore leading solutions in the exhibit area. Each day concludes with an opportunity to network with clients, partners, and peers during PBC-hosted happy hours.

The next PBC Conference will be held September 4-5, 2024, in Washington D.C. (REGISTER)

About: PBC was founded in 2018 and operates a portfolio of events, industry resources, and training dedicated to tackling banking & compliance challenges in emerging industries.

The PBC team has recently expanded its portfolio of events with the CBC Summit, which addresses banking & compliance challenges for the crypto industry (www.cbcsummit.io).

For more information, contact [email protected].

SOURCE PBC Conference